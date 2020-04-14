As the coronavirus progresses rapidly in the United States, scientists wonder: Are some people more susceptible to infection than others? Are there super propagators, people who seem to expel only the virus, making them particularly prone to infect others?

The answer seems to be yes. There could be super propagators, a loosely defined term that is applied to people who infect a disproportionate number of people, either as a result of genetics, social habits, or simply because they are in the wrong place at the wrong time. .

However, according to the researchers, those virus carriers acting in what have been termed super-spreading events can and have fueled epidemics, making it crucial to find ways to identify spreading events or prevent situations, such as crowded rooms, where excessive spread can occur.

Just as important are those on the other end of the spectrum: people who get it, but who are unlikely to spread the infection.

Distinguishing between those who are most and least likely to infect others could make a huge difference in how easily and how quickly an outbreak is contained, said Jon Zelner, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan. If the infected person is a super propagator, contact tracing is especially important. But if the infected person is the opposite, someone who for any reason does not transmit the virus, contact tracing can be a futile effort.

“The difficult part is that we don’t necessarily know who those people are,” said Zelner.

There are two factors at play, said Martina Morris, professor emeritus of Statistics and Sociology at the University of Washington.

“There has to be a link between people to transmit an infection; it is necessary, but it is not enough“Added the teacher. The second factor is how much a single person can infect others. “We hardly ever have independent data on those two things,” Morris added.

The professor pointed out that it can be easy to mistakenly attribute multiple infections to an individual – possibly exposing the person to a public attack – when the spread has nothing to do with the infectious capacity of the person.

“If you are the first person in a room full of people to catch it and it is an easily spread disease, it will seem that you are a super spread“, He said. “Anyone in that room could have had the same impact. You were just the first in line. “

However, there appear to be situations in which a few individuals cause large outbreaks. In the case of COVID-19 disease, it is not yet known whether those highly infectious individuals include silent infections who do not realize they are sick, said Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Control. Disease Prevention and Executive Director of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies. It is more likely, he added, that super-spreading events may involve people with persistent symptoms, but who are not sick enough to stay home.

Or they could involve infected people spilling an unusual amount of virus, a little-studied factor that could be due to variations in the amount of virus in a patient’s cough droplets or the amount of infectious virus in feces, for example.

Regardless of the cause, public health measures, such as avoiding crowds and what Frieden calls cough hygiene, can prevent a super-spreading event, he said.

Medical history is replete with stories of super spread in outbreaks of parasitic diseases, tuberculosis, measles, and other diseases.

There’s Mary Mallon, a cook better known as “Mary Typhoid,” who spread typhoid fever to more than 50 people in the early years of the 20th century. She was not ill, but was asymptomatic, and was quietly infected with typhus.

The super spread also played an important role in outbreaks of the other two types of coronaviruses, which caused severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

“The MERS-CoV outbreak in South Korea was primarily triggered by three infected individuals, and approximately 75 percent of cases date back to three super-spreaders that, separately, infected a disproportionately high number of contacts.“Wrote George Gao, immunologist and virologist at the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, in a recent document.

In South Korea, the outbreak began in 2015, when a 68-year-old man contracted coronavirus respiratory syndrome from the Middle East during a trip to that region. He returned to South Korea, where he directly infected 29 people, two of whom infected 106 people. The total number of cases in South Korea at that time was 166; that super spread event accounted for most of the outbreak.

In 2003, during the SARS outbreak, the first patient in Hong Kong is believed to have infected at least 125 other people. Other super-spreading events affected 180 people in a Hong Kong housing complex and another 22 people on a plane from Hong Kong to Beijing.

In Africa, during the Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2016, 61 percent of infections came from just three percent of infected people.

The massive spread also appears to have fueled outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

An event occurred in late February, when 175 Biogen executives gathered for a conference at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel. At least one of them was infected with coronavirus. Two weeks later, 75 percent of the 108 Massachusetts residents infected with the virus were associated with Biogen. Infections spread from there to other states and other Massachusetts residents.

“Why at that conference?” Asked Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Translational Research Institute in San Diego. “At that time there were so many conferences, it was before social distancing. Something was happening there. “

At the other end of the bell curve of infections are people who have contracted the virus but do not appear to infect others. During the SARS outbreak in South Korea, 89 percent of patients did not appear to transmit the disease.

In the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a striking example of the non-infectious extreme: a couple in Illinois.

On January 23, the wife, who had returned from a visit to Wuhan, China, became the first case confirmed by the COVID-19 laboratory in the state. On January 30, her husband was infected. It was the first known person-to-person transmission in the United States.

Both husband and wife became seriously ill and hospitalized. Both recovered.

State public health officials tracked his contacts: 372 people, including 195 health workers. Not a single one became infected.

