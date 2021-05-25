Why are so many pets overweight?

What is the root of the problem?

According to the researchers, the problem is not that the foods are high in calories or that you do not get enough exercise. Some people simply overfeed their pets because they can’t help but feel tenderness or compassion. However, sometimes it is a mixture of all of the above.

For this reason, it is essential work the bond between people and animals, in order to foster a healthy relationship. In addition, according to the researchers, pet owners sometimes treat their dogs and cats like just another member of the family. There is an emotional bond and, for this reason, it is important for pet owners to learn strategies to prevent them from expressing their love through food.