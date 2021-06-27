Why are small dogs so ferocious?

Three different theories

Small size can make dogs more fearful and therefore lash out in self-defense. In fact, small breeds are more likely to react defensively because they have more to fear.

On the other hand, the reactivity of small dogs could be the result of the behavior of their owners. “Owners tend to humanize small dogs and consider them defenseless babies,” argued Serpell. Pet owners are often overly protective of small breed dogs, so they may not socialize or do not teach them how to react properlye in stressful situations.

In addition, aggression could also be part of the evolution of puppies. If you are attacked by a Chihuahua, obviously the consequences are much less important that if you are attacked by a Great Dane or a Siberian Husky. In other words, over the years, humans may not have cared about aggressive behavior in small dogs because the consequences are not as dire as being attacked by a sizable hound.

This latter theory is supported by studies that have found a link between aggressive behavior and the growth factor gene (which makes small dogs small).

The link could be a coincidence. However, research has shown that small dogs they are not only more extreme in their behaviors related to aggression, but also have more separation anxiety.

This supports the theory that genetics play an important role in the extreme behavior of small dogs.