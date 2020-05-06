TherespiratorsThey have become one of the protagonists of this pandemic and many people have learned of its existence thanks to COVID-19. Is aboutfans that help breathe the human bodywhen it alone cannot.

“It is a piece of equipment that allows a temporary replacement procedure of normal respiratory function to be performed in situations in which it, for various pathological reasons, does not meet its own physiological objectives,” he explains in an interview with Infosalus, the head of services at Dräger Iberia (medical technology and security company) and expert on these machines, Daniel Fisac.

Thus, it indicates that the objective of ventilation ismaintain the patient with his respiratory functionpreserved as long as the pathological disorder persists, and long enough to be able to treat the cause of its respiratory failure. In turn, it states that a respirator must avoid or correct CO2 retention, correct hypoxemia (lack of oxygen), improving its transport, and reducing the patient’s respiratory work.

In this context of pandemic, Fisac, who for 15 years has been responsible for the area of ​​Respiratory Care in Dräger Latin America and Europe, highlights that respirators are being vital in the COVID-19 health crisis because a “significant percentage” of patients who enters the ICU with the infection requires mechanical ventilation, as they develop pneumonia that can end in aAcute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (SRDA), a pathology that has to be treated with mechanical ventilation; hence the need for an artificial respirator.

“This device allows the patient to be given ventilatory assistance adapted to their needs depending on their specific pathology. There are different ways of giving this assistance through what we call ‘ventilatory modalities’, which allow the clinician to offer different therapies and ventilatory strategies, either pressure or volume, “says the respirator expert.

In his opinion, it is important to highlight thatwhile the patient is ventilated, the ventilated lung is protected as much as possible, avoiding generating ventilation-induced injuries. “To do this, respirators have safety systems, sensors, and information that will help the clinician provide the most effective and safe ventilation possible. Likewise, the respirator has mechanisms capable of detecting spontaneous respiratory activity in patients, adapting to their needs, thus facilitating mechanical ventilation, “he adds.

Specifically, he points out that today’s respirators are made up of several elements: pneumatic block, electronic block and control system; all controlled by microprocessors and managed by software.

Operating guidelines

On how they work, Fisac ​​maintains that the objective is to ventilate the patientby introducing a gas, at a certain concentration of oxygen, in the lung in a mechanical way. “The gas is introduced through a positive pressure generated by the ventilator, in a phase called ‘inspiratory’, and this is distributed through the lung and then leaves again in another phase called ‘expiratory’,” he details.

Through an external supply of medicinal oxygen gases and medicinal air, the person in charge of Dräger Iberia points out that the respirator generates a certain concentration of the gas, through the ‘internal mixer’, which is subsequently supplied to the patient. “Through an oxygen sensor the respirator controls at all times thatthe mixture provided is correct.There are various ways of ventilating the patient that are determined by the so-called ‘ventilatory modes’ “, he adds.

In this way, it underlines that the ventilator will act according to the adjustments made by the clinical staff and its response will vary depending on the patient’s condition, as well as its assimilation to mechanical ventilation. To do this, remember that respirators are equipped with a series of sensors that allow measuring the patient’s response and giving information about the state of their lung mechanics.

The also collaborator of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine (ESICM), the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), and the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC) points out that, in case of need, it should intubate the patient, using an endotracheal tube.

The importance of expert staff

“Intubation will be carried out by expert personnel, taking all precautions toavoid airborne transmission of COVID-19“he adds, while acknowledging that the less time the patient takes the ventilator the better,” since there is clinical evidence that the longer it is connected, the more complications may appear, apart from the fact that its removal will be more complicated, “which commonly called ‘weaning’ or ‘weaning’.

Regarding the events by individuals, Fisac ​​maintains that in times as difficult as those we are experiencing “any initiative for new systems that are capable of saving lives is always well received”, although it warns that when dealing with critical equipment, it must be “very cautious”, and these breathing equipment must have a minimum of safety, since otherwise they could cause injuries.

Regarding the possibility that some Autonomous Communities are considering whether to use a single respirator for two patients, the expert in medical machinery maintains that caution should also be exercised since, as he justifies, “the issue is not simple and it is not only a matter whether or not the ventilator has the capacity to ventilate two patients, which not all have, “but rather technical performance, which requires experts in mechanical ventilation who are thoroughly familiar with the characteristics of the equipment. “In principle, the subject would not be ruled out, but it would be highly complex, with dubious results and would always have to be carried out by an expert,” he says.

On whySpain could be seen devoid of respiratorsAmong other reasons, the member of Dräger Iberia points out that this has happened in many others, sincethe pandemic “has come like a tsunami”,and from which no one expected this level of incidence, let alone the need for admission to the ICU with such a high ventilatory need.

“This has been somewhat unpredictable. However, I do not think it was just a lack of respirators since, in principle, in Spain the ratio of respirator per intensive care bed is practically 1 to 1. The problem is the number of intensive beds for every 100,000 inhabitants, which in Spain is lower than in other countries such as Germany, France, the United States or Italy. Likewise, expert personnel would be needed to operate these respirators and attend to patients, making it more of a overall problem, “acknowledges the expert, who also notes that in the face of a worldwide increase in the demand for respirators, the supply capacity has also been affected.

