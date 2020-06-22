There is no doubt that “Mr Brightside” is one of The Killers’ most popular songs. Released in 2004 and belonging to their debut album Hot Fuss, this song became one of the group’s best-known singles from Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, 16 years later, the song has returned to take hold thanks to the protests that have been generated after the death of George Floyd, occurred on May 25.

Many fans of The Killers may not understand at first glance why the famous song, based on an infidelity that Brandon Flowers suffered from an ex-girlfriend and whose lyrics reveal such an experience, has something to do with an antifacist hymn. However, they should know that people are making a little modification to the lyrics to make that sense and insult the police.

As you will remember, in a part of “Mr Brightside” Brandon Flowers sings “Now I’m falling asleep and she’s calling a cab”. So, people are taking advantage of that sonic similarity with the acronym “A.C.A.B.”, which means “All Cops Are Bastards” (All cops are bastards), and that’s how The Killers song has become an anti-fascist anthem.

Also, people are identifying what happened with the line “Coming out of my cage and I’ve been doing just fine” to reflect their feeling of having returned to the so-called ‘new normality’, since in several countries have already been quarantined by coronavirus which has certainly felt like being in a cage (for those who respect it, of course).

Whether on Twitter or in pints carried out during the marches that have taken place in various parts of the world to demand that racism and police brutality against the African-American community be stopped, “Mr Brightside” has changed its meaning and has ceased to be a heartbreak song to become one that is against the totalitarian system of the United States and the entire world.

we’re doing just fine pic.twitter.com/z8SB9jlFQq – Sara Yasin (@sarayasin) June 13, 2020

Even if The Killers has not commented on it, the song has managed to stay in the first place of the streaming services. And if before the reason was only because the song by Flowers and company invited you to sing in the face of heartbreak, now It is also because with “Mr Brightside” people can insult the police without anyone being able to tell them anything.