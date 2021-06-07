Why are pardons not a good electoral ‘business’ for the PSOE?

Shutterstock ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qfCg17I5cQx_nxGXanU3tw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/2s0_RHgoaZbQwgzj3Y7E2Q–~B/aD05NDg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/98898bfb24447908021339d06304551c” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/qfCg17I5cQx_nxGXanU3tw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzMg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/2s0_RHgoaZbQwgzj3Y7E2Q–~B/aD05NDg7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/98898bfb24447908021339d06304551c”/>

After the Madrid elections, a much more competitive scenario has opened up to take over the next Government of Spain. The analysts say it and the electoral polls show it. The logical thing is that the ruling party avoid measures that cause serious electoral damage. Therefore, it is surprising that the PSOE is willing to shoot itself in the foot by granting pardons to secessionist leaders.

Political parties can act motivated by their desire to carry out certain policies (in Anglo-Saxon literature, they are said to be policy seeking) or by electoral interests, whether they define them in terms of votes (vote seeking) or power ( office seeking). At times, ideological or policy goals do not marry electoral goals, and parties have to decide between prioritizing the former at the expense of the latter, or the other way around.

It could be understood that the PSOE was willing to incur electoral costs to carry out central aspects of its ideological program: social protection, reduction of social or political gender inequalities, for example. The curious thing about the case of the pardons to the imprisoned Catalan politicians is that they have no relationship whatsoever with the ideological program of the Socialists, but they will pass a hefty electoral bill that could spoil the revalidation of Pedro Sánchez and his family in the next general elections.

To understand the high electoral cost of pardons, one must look at the main source of changes in electoral support: the disintegration of Ciudadanos. Although it might seem strange at first glance, the collapse of Ciudadanos was key both for the rise of Salvador Illa’s socialists in the Catalan regional elections of February 14 and for the growth of the popular ones of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Madrid regional elections of the May 4th.

The PSOE rose from 15 to 23% of the votes

The most interesting thing here is Catalonia. In the last Catalan elections, the PSOE rose from 15 to 23% of votes, and went from fourth to first force. His rise came neither from the secessionist left-wing parties nor from En Comú Podem (ERC maintained its 2017 vote percentage, CUP increased it, and ECP only lost 0.6%).

Read more

The key to the success of the PSOE in Catalonia was that it was able to bring together a large part of the anti-secessionist vote. And it was, mainly, for three reasons. First, the weakness of Ciudadanos, many of whose voters sought a safe haven. Second, the election of a former government minister as a candidate, which conveyed the impression of a more “unionist” position than that adopted by the PSC in the past. And, third, the clarity with which Salvador Illa distanced himself from the secessionists.

Credibility as a non-nationalist party

That is to say, currently, the results of the PSOE in Catalonia depend on its credibility as a non-nationalist party. The pardons to the secessionist leaders will prevent the 14F from repeating itself. Does anyone doubt that granting pardons would make the PSOE’s appeal as a refuge for the anti-secessionist vote enormously difficult?

In a post-adult scenario, a large proportion of those who went from Ciudadanos to PSOE in the Catalans of 14F 2021 would seek an alternative refuge (in many cases, the PP). Of the more than one million one hundred thousand citizens who in the Catalan autonomous communities voted for Citizens in 2017, the PSOE will not capture more than crumbs for years.

Will the PSOE weaken in the rest of Spain?

Catalonia accounts for 15.4% of the electoral roll (data from the INE from the census of residents in Spain) and 13.7% of the seats in Congress (48 out of 350, data from the Ministry of the Interior for November 2019). In a general election, the difference between getting 15% and 23% is five or six seats. Added to the 4-5 seats that the PP could raise as a new potential refuge, only in Catalonia the pardons could modify the differential of congressmen between PSOE and PP by 10 seats.

Although I have focused on Catalonia, it seems clear that the pardons will also weaken the position of the PSOE in the rest of Spain. Also there they will contribute to making the flight to the PP more attractive than to the PSOE for the ex-voters of Ciudadanos (more than four million in the general elections of April 2019 and still one million six hundred and fifty thousand in those of November).

In addition, they can make some ex-voters of the PSOE stop being faithful to him. In short, everything points to a loss of electoral support for the PSOE, both in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain. It doesn’t seem like a good electoral business.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Andrés Santana does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.