While identical twins share 100% of the genetic material, the twins come from two different eggs fertilized by two different sperm. What happens in the case of the third type of twins?

The formation and development of an embryo, until birth, is without a doubt one of the most complex and fascinating processes in biology.

After all, they form the basis of life as an individual.

Cell Theory states that the basic unit of life is the cell, that every cell comes from another cell and that all organisms are formed by one or more cells.

To get an idea, in a person’s body there are approximately 30 trillion cells, all of them coming from the initial fusion of an ovum and a sperm, and that they share a minority habitat with some 40 billion bacteria.

Amazing.

A quick review

Reviewing what they told us in school textbooks on the biology of reproduction, in our species the union of two gametes, an ovum and a sperm, is necessary for the beginning of the formation of the new individual.

The fusion of both gametes gives rise to the so-called zygote, in which a multitude of biochemical, molecular and genetic processes are carried out for a correct embryonic development.

It is in the zygote where the unique identity of each embryo which, from the molecular point of view, is determined by its genome.

In a normal pregnancy, cells divide two by two as the meiosis process progresses. (Photo: .)

That genome is organized into chromosomes, highly dynamic DNA “packages”.

Specifically, each cell in our body contains 23 pairs of chromosomes and, from each pair, we have inherited a maternal and paternal chromosome.

For this to happen, gamete precursor cells must both the egg and the sperm, undergo a particular division process called meiosis.

Meiosis implies that chromosomes must be separatedThus, each gamete ready for fertilization only contains 23 chromosomes that, in addition, carry recombined information that comes from both parents.

Thus, after the union of the ovum and the sperm, the zygote contains 46s chromosomes with common information between individuals, and also unique in each person.

The development of the embryo begins with the division of the zygote, whose cells specialize in successive divisions to give rise to both the placenta and the tissues, organs and systems that make up our body.

Ruled, yes, by the laws that determine our constitution, which are imprinted on the genome.

Twins are usually of the same sex, while twins can be a boy and a girl. (Photo: .)

Identical twins and “twins”

So it is as a general rule.

But exceptionally, in three out of every thousand pregnancies and during the early stages of development, the embryo it splits in two and the so-called monozygotic twins are born.

Since they share 100% of the genetic material, they are considered identical.

So they are always of the same sex and almost indistinguishable from each other in physical appearance.

Other times, with a frequency of approximately one in a hundred births by natural fertilization, two different ovules are fertilized by two different sperm, and the so-called Dizygotic twins, whom we also call twins.

Only in 3 out of every 1,000 pregnancies does the embryo divide into two, resulting in twins almost indistinguishable from each other in their physical appearance. (Photo: .)

These brothers, although they are born in the same childbirth, share their genome by about 50%, just as they would with any other brother born to the same parents in different births.

Thus, part of its genome coincides, as it comes from the same biological mother and father, and part differs due to the separation and recombination of the chromosomes in the aforementioned meiosis.

And like any two brothers, twins can be of different sex.

Although it is normal for only one in every hundred natural pregnancies to be twins, in Spain, for example, the number of births of this type of twins reaches 4%, due to the frequent use of assisted reproduction techniques.

To try to ensure implantation and pregnancy success with these techniques, in some cases two embryos are transferred in their early stages of development. And of course, sometimes both implant and come to fruition.

The third type of cufflinks

What is a true rarity is that a single egg is fertilized by two different sperm at the same time.

Only two cases are known worldwide and the result is the so-called sesquizigóticos twins.

East third type of cufflinks they share 100% of the maternal genome and between 50 and 100% of the paternal genome.

Each cell in our body contains twenty-three pairs of chromosomes. (Photo: .)

I mean, that they are neither identical twins nor twins, but in a way they are more twins than twins.

The first case was known in 2007 when, after the apparently monozygotic siblings were born, it was observed that one of them was hermaphrodite.

In the second case, published in February of last year, the twins were born with different apparent sex, boy and girl.

In both, it was detected that some of their cells showed male (XY) and other female (XX) sex chromosomes, with different proportions depending on the twin.

From there his unambiguous external sex.

The third type of twins shares 100% of the maternal genome, but between 50% and 100% of the father. (Photo: .)

The reason that the birth of sesquizigóticos twins is so rare is due to the fact that, normally, if a egg is fertilized by two sperm, the zygote is naturally discarded when its development begins.

In other words, a miscarriage usually occurs.

As a curious (and atypical also) case of another phenomenon known as multiple fertilization is the one of a father who requested the paternity test of the twins that his wife gave birth.

After the test, it was detected that he was the father of only one of them and, the mother, of both.

It is what is known as heteroparental superfertilization, and it occurred because the mother had relationships with different fertile men in a very short period of time.

* Francisco José Esteban Ruiz is full professor of Cell Biology, University of Jaén.

** This article was originally published on The Conversation. Click here to read the original version.

