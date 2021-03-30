Why are NFTs valued in millions of dollars?

Unsurprisingly, as non-fungible tokens, known as NFTs, have exploded over the last month. They are seen by many as the way they will acquire and market digital art in the future. For example, Mike Winkelmann.

Basically, non-fungible tokens are getting closer and closer to all of us. This has been a revolution, they may not feel right away, but they will soon. We tell you a little about this trend.

We kicked off with Christie’s $ 69.3 million auction of artist Mike Winkelmann’s “Beeple” “Everydays: The First 5000 Days.”

As is known, the bidder who lost in the last minute was Justin Sun, founder of Tron.

1/12 I participated in the @ChristiesInc #NFT auction for Everydays: the First 5,000 Days by @Beeple. My final effective bid was $ 60 MIL (plus fee $ 69 MIL). However, it was outbid by another buyer in the last 20 secs by $ 250k. Difference was less than 0.3% of the total price. – Justin Sun🌞 (@justinsuntron) March 12, 2021

«I participated in the auction. However, another buyer outbid the offer in the last 20 seconds.

But what is an NFT?

Indeed, NFTs are an “inimitable” asset in the digital world that can be bought and sold like any other type of property. But, they have no tangible form in and of themselves. In this way, these digital tokens can be understood as certificates of ownership of virtual or physical assets.

By the way, according to Beeple: “Anything digital can be turned into an NFT. Now there is a way to collect digital art.

What do the experts think?

According to Chakradhar Kommera, CTO at RubiX: “NFT activity is increasing right now. In 2020, it was worth more than $ 250 million. In fact, the volume of operations this year will be much more ».

Similarly, Mason Nystrom, an analyst at Messari, said: “Some crypto natives are spending some money on some non-fungible tokens.”

Incidentally, Alex Gedevani, an analyst at Delphi Digital, said: “There are reasons to be wary of them. There is a great offer entering the market.

Craig Russo, Co-Founder of Polyient Games, said: “NFTs by their nature of being non-fungible are very illiquid. And they currently rely on auction-based sales systems to discover prices. ‘

69 million reasons to trade NFT

In this way, anyone can tokenize their work to sell it as an NFT. However, interest has grown on news of multi-million dollar sales.

You have probably noticed the huge amount of news about NFTs. Some of them would be:

Mike Winkelmann’s “Beeple” auction for $ 69 million. Time Magazine creating an NFT of his covers. Jack Dorsey, selling his first tweet as an NFT. Alex Ramírez-Mallis in Brooklyn: “If people sell digital art and GIFs, why not sell farts?” Specifically, selling an NFT of an audio recording, a digital artwork of the humanoid robot Sophia, sold at auction for $ 688,888. In the form of a non-fungible token, Playboy NFT. Ben Kohn said: “Playboy has a 68-year-old archive of content that could be valuable.” The piece “Ocean Front” sold for $ 6 million and was bought by, Justin Sun. “I am now the owner of an artwork by the most wanted NFT artist of our time.” Elon Musk and his song about NFTs.

As a fun fact, Mike Winklemann jokingly offered $ 69 million for his NFT.

This exchange, it could have just been two millionaires joking around. But, it just showed how unpredictable the NFT space is today.

And here we can continue mentioning many more. But, it is definitely something we should explore.

By way of closing, the NFT mania, enabled by the acceptance and commercialization of Blockchain and cryptocurrencies, is really just the latest phase of the digital revolution.

So what is the next step on the NFT scene and, indeed, on the market? Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I leave with this phrase by Pablo Rodríguez-Fraile: «I am sure it is not an exaggeration. It is the catalyst of a generation.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related