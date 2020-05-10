A greater number of women in science would allow new approaches, said Norma Blázquez Graf, from CEIICH of UNAM

According to data from the United Nations Educational Organization (UNESCO), only about 30 percent of women choose higher education within the field of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The organism indicates that for years a gender gap in the aforementioned sectors, despite the fact that participation of women in the higher degree careers in different scientific branches It has increased enormously.

In the National Autonomous University of Mexico enrollment is half and half, and in some careers they are the majority, such as Medicine, where they reach more than 60 percent. However, in careers like Mathematics there are very few women, and in engineering they reach 19 percent.

Girls and women have remained far away from science-related sectors due to long-standing gender biases and stereotypes.

For Norma Blázquez Graf, of the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Sciences and Humanities (CEIICH) of the UNAM, more women in the scientific environment would allow new approaches.

When there are women, new questions are asked and topics are explored with different views; knowledge is enriched by inclusion ”, he assured.

In the last 15 years, the international community has made a great effort to inspire and promote the participation of women and girls in science. However, women still find obstacles to develop in the field of science.

In Mexico there is progress, but a lot is missing; The greatest achievement of the last 15 years is that women can study a career and then a postgraduate degree, because they have invested in scholarships, but it is necessary to reconcile this policy with the labor field, because not enough places have been opened in new research centers. or universities where they are not left behind “, he stated Blázquez Graf.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital