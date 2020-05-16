For many people, “little green men” means only one thing: extraterrestrial life or green Martians.

This depiction of extraterrestrial beings, who are generally mischievous or even malevolent, has endured as a staple of science fiction vocabulary for many decades, appearing in countless sci-fi stories, movies, and television shows.

But, Where did the idea of Tiny invaders, green Martians, and how did it become so widely accepted as a way of referring to visitors from other worlds?

Legend and literature

A single theory does not exist, but there are several. One is that Martians are green due to a 12th-century English legend known as “Woolpit’s Green Children,” according to Arthur Evans, former editor of the journal Science Fiction Studies (SFS) at DePauw University in Indiana. .

In a 2006 study published in SFS, scientists described this folk tale, which recounts the inexplicable appearance of two green-skinned children near the village of Woolpit in eastern England, who spoke in an unintelligible language and ate only green vegetables. .

The boy died at an early age, but the girl began to eat locally consumed food and lost its green hue. She learned the language, so she was able to talk about her life, and according to her, in her world all people were green.

THE REPTILIANS: CONSPIRACY THEORIES

Another theory tells us that everything comes from fantastic literature, and from there it jumped to the cinema and the collective unconscious.

They were credited with this skin color by popular novel writer Edgar Rice Burroughs in a series of science fiction stories begun in 1912 with A Princess on Mars and continued for three decades.

Burroughs, most famous for being the creator of Tarzan’s adventures, imagined aliens of all colors and gave the Martians green. It also endowed them with a unique quality: phosphorescence, which some abysmal fish have and which is associated with the green color.

The image of the green alien was, years later, a commonplace in American pulp magazines settled in the popular imagination in the late 1930s.

Thus, the greenish aliens, with disproportionate heads and huge pupils, caught on in the popular imagination and have continued to populate the movies.

On the other hand, the use of the phrase “little green men” dates back to the 1940s, with the Encyclopedia of Science Fiction tracing the first use of the story “Mayaya’s Little Green Men” (Weird Tales, 1946) by Harold Lawlor.

Martians, Go Home. Fredric Brown,

Frederic Brown’s popular science fiction novel “Martians, Go Home” (EP Dutton, 1955) reinforced the idea of ​​little green-skinned alien invaders that are more irritating than dangerous. Rather than engaging Earth’s armies in deadly battles for global domination, Brown’s little green men preferred to spend their time playing embarrassing and embarrassing pranks.

The little green Martians also appeared on television, with the Great Gazoo character debuting in the cartoon “The Flintstones” in 1965.

Likewise, science fiction worlds can closely coincide with the real world or differ dramatically.

The truth is that, for now, science does not have exact evidence of its appearance. And it only remains to imagine them in the form of strange monsters, gray humanoids or beings similar to enormous insects. Or, also, get lost in their worlds and adventures with some of these movies.

