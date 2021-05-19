Why are many German cars limited to 250 km / h?

Since I can remember I have liked cars. When I was little I devoured car magazines I was always surprised that the most powerful and exclusive German cars had a top speed of “only” 250 km / h, while Italian and American sports cars were faster. I used to think it was the speed limit in Germany, and by law they couldn’t go faster. The reality is different, but they are not so far removed from this child’s intuition. In this article we tell you why German cars are limited to 250 km / h, and why a lucky few escape this exception.

It all started in the 70s, when Germany started a strong political movement in favor of ecology and the environment. The German Green Party claimed that contamination of the country would be prevented if they were introduced speed limits on the Autobahn, where it was possible to circulate at the speed that the driver considered prudent in its sections without restrictions. Although the measure did not go ahead, the large German manufacturers took note of the political pulse of the time, and began to ponder alternatives and contingency plans.

Mercedes 190 E 2.5-16. It already reached 230 km / h.

A decade later German cars were much more powerful and faster than in the late 70s. At the end of the 70s, cars like the Mercedes 450 SEL 6.9 – a true flagship of 286 hp – from 1977 barely exceeded 230 km / h. In 1985, a BMW M5 E28 already had a top speed of 245 km / h, and any conventional car could calmly exceed 150 or 160 km / h. The number of cars kept increasing, and both manufacturers and the government feared an alarming increase in mortality on the highway.

It is the perfect definition of a gentlemen’s agreement, an informal agreement in which everyone benefits.

The correlation between speed and mortality was considered a dogma, and in fact, motivated the Japanese automobile industry to voluntarily limit the maximum speed of its cars to 180 km / h. In the year 1987, Mercedes, BMW and the VAG Group (Volkswagen-Audi) signed a gentlemen’s agreement in which they agreed to limit the maximum speed of their vehicles to 250 km / h. This voluntary agreement was endorsed by the German Government, which positively appreciated the commitment and attitude of the automobile industry.

If you allow me to be the devil’s advocate, and read a little beyond the official version, they did not do it out of altruism or social responsibility. They did it to cover their backs in the face of a potential increase in road mortality and pressure from environmental parties and public opinion. Incidentally, they avoided the introduction of speed limits on the Autobahn and minimized the effects of uncontrolled power escalation on their vehicles, fruit of a senseless competition for the highest possible top speed.

“You can go as fast as you want on the Autobahn, but you can’t go faster than 250 km / h.”

It is believed that the first vehicle to have its top speed limited to 250 km / h was the exclusive BMW 750iL, launched on the market in 1988 and equipped with a new twelve-cylinder engine, with 5.0 liters of displacement and 300 HP of power. Top speed was limited by electronics, just like it is still limited today. However, some cars limit it by GPS, so in the instrumentation we can see speeds of more than 270 km / ha, which is the cause of the speedometer’s margin of error. Obviously, the actual 250 km / h is never exceeded.

At the end of the eighties, the Porsche range was the 911 and 944.

Why do some German cars do exceed 250 km / h?

You may be wondering, for example, why no Porsche had its top speed limited. They simply did not enter the gentlemen’s agreement agreed in 1987. As a sports car manufacturer, it would be against your brand image to offer vehicles with a limited top speed. In addition, at that time they only manufactured the Porsche 911 and Porsche 944, with a much lower volume than today. However, now you wonder why cars like the Audi R8 V10 or the Mercedes-AMG GT are not limited to 250 km / h as standard.

Porsche never signed up to the gentlemen’s agreement, and its cars were always able to go faster.

We are before a clear case of “to God praying and with the mallet giving”. Some cars are not limited to 250 km / h, perhaps interpretable as an act of rebellion, but it really is about pure marketing. Although an Audi RS7 Sportback cannot go faster than 250 km / h, an Audi R8 V10 plus reaches 330 km / h. It would not look good if an entire Audi R8 was 70 km / h slower than a McLaren Artura or a Ferrari F8 Tributo. The same occurs with some Mercedes-AMGs and Audis with the surname “plus”, lacking a speed limiter.

The Mercedes-AMG GT C reaches 317 km / h.

BMW does have a stricter policyAnd even the BMW M8 Competition – whose engine has 625 hp of power – is electronically limited to 250 km / h. This policy difference has come to produce paradoxical situationsAs for example, a SEAT León Cupra 290 could overtake a BMW M8 in the middle of the Autobahn, whose price is four times higher. Of course, the SEAT was driving at its limit and the BMW at a quieter cruising speed, relatively speaking. This situation has already been remedied: SEAT and CUPRA, part of the Volkswagen Group, have already limited the top speed of their cars to 250 km / h.

For a small fee, many preparers remove the car’s electronic speed limiter.

In case you were wondering, Brands like Audi, BMW or Mercedes design their cars to go faster. In fact, they offer in many vehicles the option to remove the limiter in a totally official way. Otherwise, any preparer will remove the electronic babysitter from the car for a few euros, and in a very short time. What is achieved with limiters is a deterrent effect: they want the customer to think twice, and to assess the risks of exploring the maximum speed of their car.

Audi R8s do not have their top speed limited.

The car can go beyond 250 km / h, but it must be in top mechanical condition, and the tire pressure must be closely monitored, as well as the condition of the car’s suspensions. You must weigh the risks. Also, you must go footwear with tires with a suitable speed code, that the car may not fit as standard. At the moment, the industry has no intention of breaking this pact, which is already quite flexible. And no, the speed of the Autobahn is still not limited.