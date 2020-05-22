For many years, lithium-ion batteries have been the ideal solution for storing energy for both mobile technology and electric vehicles. However, science has been looking for a better, cheaper, lighter and more efficient solution for some time. The answer seems to be lithium-metal batteries with solid electrolyte. This technology would allow doubling the capacity of electric vehicle batteries, and therefore double their autonomy, increasing security and significantly reducing the purchase price.

Currently, lithium batteries fulfill their role in all those applications in which they are used. However, one of his handicaps is its cost, this effect being much more important in electric vehicles. These require very large batteries, which can represent 30 or 40 percent of the production cost, which is transferred directly to the final purchase price. While over time and savings in fuel and maintenance costs the total cost of ownership Compared to or reduced by a combustion vehicle, that starting price is an insurmountable barrier for many buyers. Thus, lowering the cost of the battery it’s key for the general adoption of electric vehicles.

And this is where new technologies break through. Achieve density improvement combined with cost reduction, all without losing security, it’s a complex puzzle to solve. Lithium-metal batteries with solid-state electrolyte are the most considered option by researchers.

Battery prismatic module

Why is lithium metal better than lithium ion?

Instead of graphite, the anode of lithium-metal batteries (LMB) is made up of a thin layer of metallic lithium accompanied by a high-energy cathode and a stable electrolyte that sits between the two electrodes. The dendrites that form between the electrodes consume the electrolyte, reduce the performance, its useful life and its safety, since they can cause a short circuit. All these drawbacks do not allow their use in electric cars. However, these batteries have twice the capacity current best lithium ion batteries which, with equal weight, gives them the potential to double the autonomy of electric vehicles to implement them.

To eliminate dendrites, the key lies in what happens between the electrodes when discharging and charging the battery. The polymeric electrolytes used in lithium ion batteries are flexible and inexpensive, but have very low conductivity, while ceramic electrolytes are good conductors but are very fragile.

A recent study by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, belonging to the US Department of Energy, concludes, as other research has already done, that the solution lies in creating a very powerful and very thin electrolyte formed by a polymer (a plastic) and a ceramic-based compound, which manages to get the best of both worlds. The result is a battery of low cost, high conductivity, which does not sacrifice mechanical resistance and increase safety. However, joining these two materials is not easy. It is not possible to mix or crush them together.

Dendrite formation between the electrodes of a battery

To achieve this, there are already several research teams working on it. Oak Ridge has created a three-dimensional ceramic infrastructure whose small holes are filled with plastic. A research team at Penn State Public University in Pennsylvania has developed a new polymeric compound that creates an interface between the solid electrolyte and the anode capable of eliminating electrolyte consumption. The University of California, San Diego, has developed a new ultrasound emitting device, capable of removing dendrites during the battery recharging process.

The potential of this technology

In 2017, the US Department of Energy. The US estimated the price of this technology to be around $ 320 / kWh, but it also had a long way to go in R&D. According to this organization, its cost reduction potential could reach up to $ 70-120 / kWh. In that same year, lithium-ion batteries were around $ 235 / kWh, and their reduction potential was estimated at $ 100-160 / kWh.

