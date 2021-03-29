Why are ladybugs beneficial for gardens?

Grow plants that ladybugs like

You could grow cabbage or radishes, as these plants attract aphids. At the same time, ladybugs feed on these insects, so they will come quickly to your garden. Also, you could use these plants as a dream to keep aphids away from the plants you really want to protect.

You could also plant aromatic and colorful flowers. White and yellow flowers especially attract ladybugs, since they tend to go to sunflowers for their bright yellow petals. They also like zinnias for their bright colors.