Call of Duty Warzone It arrived a few weeks ago on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and since then, it has become the game of the moment. The free-to-play battle royale is a complete success thanks to its new mechanics and addictive gameplay. However, only the best survive and achieve victory.

Winning in a battle royale with the characteristics of Warzone is not easy and in every game you have to have infinite possibilities and small variations present. A good technical configuration is much more important than it might seem and can bring you great advantages. Count on a good frame rate per second generates great benefits in Warzone, something that can be achieved through a suitable graphics card, such as NVIDIA GeForce RTX.

The smoothest animations generated when playing at a rate of 240 FPS They provide better clarity and understanding when they need it most. Also, the smoother movement provided by the higher frame rate gives you more opportunities to correct your target.

Playing with 240 FPS reduces the effects that are distracting to the player and that could cause their elimination in the game. Problems caused by tearing or ghosting that steal valuable milliseconds disappear. These problems that would prevent us from seeing the players before, can be counteracted with a good amount of frames, which reduce latency and allow us to gain that extra time to aim and shoot earlier.

You can read the full study here. If we have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card and perform a proper settings within Call of Duty Warzone, we will be able to enjoy these advantages that, without a doubt, will help us greatly to win games and overcome our opponents on the battlefield. You can take a look here to see one of the best possible settings.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.