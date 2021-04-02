Why are domain names on the blockchain considered a type of NFT?

Sponsored content by IOVLabs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the hot new crypto asset. With the sale of artwork, trading cards, memes and even virtual lands for thousands of dollars, the NFT market has established itself as one of the most prolific and busy in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

By the end of February 2021 NFT assets worth more than 200 million dollars have been traded, according to Dapp Radar. Likewise, personalities such as Jack Dorsey and Mark Cuban have decided to give the new economy that is being formed with non-fungible tokens a chance.

Despite the recent popularity of this market, NFTs are still an experimental financial tool, and there are many use cases for these assets that are overshadowed by other more attractive offerings. For example, domain names registered in blockchain – also known as DNS – are one of the most useful NFTs in the ecosystem, but they are not talked about as much as they are about “rare pepes” or cryptokitties.

With initiatives such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), RSK Name Service (RNS) and Unstoppable Domain, an increasingly varied offer of domains is being formed that can be traded as non-fungible tokens.

In this article we will explore the properties of these systems that make life in the blockchain ecosystem, as well as the characteristics that make them a legitimate NFT.

What are domain names (DNS)?

Conceived in the 1980s, the idea of ​​the domain name system broke onto the Internet to facilitate navigation between portals. Paul Mockapetris, the creator of DNS, developed a method capable of assigning a name for the IP addresses that govern the web.

In this way, it was avoided having to type a series of random numbers (IP) to access a portal (such as “120.58.310.193), but by typing” criptonoticias.com “the browser redirects directly to the web whose IP is anchored to that word. For this to happen, domain names must be registered in a system, whose servers are spread throughout the world.

Following the same scheme as traditional domains, services have also been launched in various blockchain networks that allow the creation and registration of new domain names. It all started in 2011 when the BitDNS protocol – now known as Namecoin – was created on the Bitcoin network, allowing users to control their domains in a decentralized way using private keys.

Unlike other DNS systems, those that work on blockchain do not have any company that supervises their operation. Therefore, they are less vulnerable to the censorship that governments or entities may apply to the content published on the web.

Likewise, because it is a service that works on blockchains, these domains are permanently recorded in the public registry of networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or RSK, as long as they exist and are maintained by their users.

The DNS in blockchain (known as blockchain domains) work like assets, and many of them are even compatible with the coding standards of NFT tokens (such as ERC-721). Another particular feature of these applications is that the domains can also be linked to cryptocurrency wallets, and not only to websites as is the case with traditional DNS.

This way, a user can request payments for a name (for example, CryptoNews) and not for a hexadecimal address in a blockchain. This advance makes it easier for companies to receive payments in cryptocurrencies, as well as reducing the chances that users make mistakes when sending a payment from one of these networks.

Why can DNS be a non-fungible token?

Non-fungible tokens are unique, unrepeatable crypto assets limited in their quantity. They also function as tokenized versions of other digital items or real-world objects. In this way, they can be the digital representation of a physical work of art, a video game character, a collection card or an Internet domain.

Because these are assets that are recorded in the ledger of a blockchain, in theory NFTs serve as verifiable proof that a certain digital object is authentic. It also works as a certificate of ownership, since non-fungible tokens can be traced on the blockchain and are always related to an address.

Another common feature in NFTs is that many of these assets have been created under the same coding standard. For example, most non-fungible tokens are generated from the ERC-721 standard on the Ethereum blockchain. And nowadays, most of the domain names found on blockchain networks are compliant with this standard.

Since May 2019, the domains of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) initiative migrated to the ERC-721 standard in order to interact with the NFT ecosystem. Similarly, the RSK Name Service (RNS) system has incorporated into its operation compatibility with said non-fungible token standard.

Any domain registered in the blockchain (blockchain domain) with RSK’s FIFS tool or that has been sold at auctions immediately becomes an NFT.

This is one of the characteristics that makes it possible to consider domain names a new use case for NFTs. These records in the blockchain become, by means of the ERC-721 standard, in a tokenized object that can be bought or sold in network markets. That is, it is a name anchored to an IP address or wallet that has been converted into a cryptographic asset.

Because these domains are now compliant with the ERC-721 standard, they also have greater interoperability capabilities with the NFT ecosystem. For example, now users can safeguard their domains in a wallet specialized in non-fungible tokens and view it through the Web3. Likewise, they can also be deposited and traded in open markets such as OpenSea.

A second common element of DNS with other non-fungible tokens is that they are individual, unrepeatable elements. There are multiple names to assign to an internet domain, but when one of them is registered it can no longer be registered again in the name of another person. In other words, there is only one “criptonoticias.com” or one “google.com”, and if someone else wants to acquire these domains, they must buy them from their owner or create a similar one.

DNS on the blockchain function, as a result, as one-of-a-kind assets, which can be traded precisely because of their rarity. Likewise, as we have mentioned before, it is important that it is established in the NFT who is the owner of said asset; a feature that domain names also meet. There is a single owner in charge of the address of a wallet or web portal, its registration in the blockchain being a kind of certificate of ownership.

Due to their rare nature, domain names can be marketed. There are users who buy full domain name spaces, such as .crypto, and then sell the variants of that domain (name.crypto, dice.crypto, latin.crypto) in open markets. Recently, at the beginning of March, the Unstoppable Domains service reported the most expensive sale of a domain that was acquired for a record price of 100,000 US dollars.

How are these domains acquired?

Now that DNS is gaining more and more ground in the NFT market, there are various platforms that make it possible to buy and sell domains on networks such as Ethereum, Bitcoin or the RSK side chain. Users can register new names through servers such as PeerName, ENS or Unstoppable Domain, or buy domains already created in auctions and open markets.

Servers:

Protocols such as Namecoin, one of the first DNS systems in Bitcoin, offer their participants the possibility of being a full node and working as miners to register new domains. In that sense, it is the same owner who assigns the domain name and pays the registration fee with the proof of work (PoW).

Likewise, for those who do not have their own mining ASIC, there are platforms such as PeerName or Blockchain-DNS that guarantee the administration of domains and the registration of new names.

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) initiative also has a central application that allows users to register new domain names. One of the conditions to carry out these procedures is that participants must have a cryptocurrency wallet, as well as some ethers and be registered in the app. Users can only purchase available domain names, and they must pay a fee in ETH which is the transaction fee to register such DNS.

Auctions:

Sidechains like RSK provide their users with a system known as “blind auctions” for the acquisition of domains registered in their RNS system. This mechanism allows a series of participants to bid for a particular domain name.

Like traditional auctions, the highest bidder for whom you get the domain name auctioned and you pay the bid price that was proposed by the second-highest bidder.

Delegation:

Delegating a subdomain is one of the easiest ways to acquire a DNS on the web. It is a service provided by both the Ethereum Name Service and the RSK Name Service, and is generally used to manage several wallet addresses or information at the same time.

The subdomains come from an already created domain, where the main owner delegates a new address related to the already purchased name. For example, if a person has the domain “ana.crypto”, they can create a new address for a third party called “bob.ana.crypto”.

The acquisition of a domain by delegation implies the transfer of ownership between two parties that consent to said transaction. In this sense, it does not involve a supervisory intermediary, nor is it carried out through auctions.

Open markets:

For those who want to acquire domain names that are already available and owned by other users, the best option is to use the open markets dedicated to buying and selling NFT.

OpenSea is the best known and most popular NFT exchange on the market at the moment, being cataloged by Dapp Radar as “the Ebay of Ethereum”. The marketplace is home to a total of 200 NFT categories, including domain names from servers such as Unstoppable Domain, Decentraland, and ENS.

Likewise, small auctions of domains registered by Ethereum Name Service have been carried out on this platform, these names being able to be acquired in exchange for ETH. Users interested in both buying and selling DNS only need to have an active OpenSea account.