Why Are CME Bitcoin Micro Futures Contracts Important?

The last few months have witnessed an unprecedented increase in the size and importance of the cryptocurrency market. This as Bitcoin, the world’s most important virtual currency, continues its bullish path, attracting the attention of companies and investors from around the world. Which, of course, has also generated an expansion of the cryptocurrency derivatives market. Therefore, today we explain why CME’s Bitcoin micro futures contracts are important.

The Bitcoin derivatives market

One of the most important trends in the financial market is towards the creation of derivatives on the most important assets. And it is that, as soon as a financial asset begins to obtain legitimacy before institutional investors. They begin to claim more and more products related to them as options and future contracts.

This can be observed not only in traditional markets such as bonds, stocks and commodities, but also in the cryptocurrency market. Where in recent years dozens of derivative products have emerged such as futures contracts on Bitcoin and options, which over time have even managed to exceed the spot market in size and liquidity.

Thus, we have seen platforms like Binance Futures grow over time. While organizations consolidated in the traditional market such as CME launch increasingly innovative products based on the crypto world, as is the case with CME’s Bitcoin micro futures contracts. Which seek to democratize the holding of these contracts outside the circles of large investors.

CME’s micro futures contracts

CME’s Bitcoin futures micro contracts were first launched yesterday. Allowing investors who prefer to acquire future contracts on one tenth of the value of a Bitcoin. Thanks to which not only retail investors now have the ability to participate in the cryptocurrency derivatives market. If not, large institutional investors will also be able to acquire greater flexibility in their investment strategies.

This would represent a significant difference from CME’s original Bitcoin futures contracts. Which were launched for the first time in 2017, and are currently equivalent to the value of 5 full BTCs. Which, at the current price of the cryptocurrency, would be equivalent to more than $ 270,000, compared to $ 6,600 for a micro contract.

“If you look at the price of Bitcoin and how much it has appreciated in recent months, current futures contracts have become prohibitive.” Commented CME Group’s Head of Investments in Alternative Products, Tim McCourt, explaining the motivations behind the company to launch this new derivative product.

On its first day of trading on the market, CME’s Bitcoin micro futures contracts traded a volume equivalent to 6,241 BTC. A figure that for McCourt would represent a success, and could be an incentive for the company to launch future micro contracts on other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum.

