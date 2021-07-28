Jim Cramer: Why are China, Tesla and UPS killing their own stocks?

The markets do not give truce and it seems curious that the members of companies such as Tesla or UPS pull against them. Without forgetting the attack of the chinese government to educational or technology companies to earn more money. What is happening then? He wonders Jim Cramer in Real Money.

“It is time to play a new game. It’s called killing your stocks, ”says Cramer.

Carol Tome, CEO of United Parcel Service He tried to resurrect his attendees in his own conference by speaking of the past and the great changes that are awaited. That is a new stance for a CEO. There are cautious CEOs, but it’s rare to hear that the future might not be as good as the past.

“For me, that says take the money and run,” says Cramer.

Then we have the chinese government what is reducing stocks of companies that make a lot of money that maybe they shouldn’t. At the same time, you also want to stop multi-million dollar earnings dry both in United States as in your country. The remarkable annihilation of the actions of China Education is a warning to all companies in China: if you make a lot of money from the rich by doing something that accentuates the difference in economic classes, we will crush your profitability.

”I mean it literally. How else do you get a target price cut from $ 93 to $ 3 the same way Deutsche Bank cut Gaotu Techedu Inc’s first-class shares? ”Cramer says.

The Communist Party is killing three birds with one stone:

Confiscate the wealth of the billionaire founder

It is making the education system more equal: rich children have received a better education than poor children

Smash the wealth of Americans who may own this or TAL Education Group or New Oriental Education & Tech Group

It cannot be said that the party did not turn its back on it when it crushed the shareholders of Didi, the Uber of China, right after it was made public. It seems that the party is also behind companies that simplify life for the Chinese, such as Tencent. Who could be next: Baidu, Alibaba or JD.com?

Read more

Maybe the Communist Party has a lottery? Hey, after you attacked the popular American favorite, the e-commerce platform Pinduoduo for pushing some fake products, so anything is possible. The party obviously does not care about the cost effectiveness. Apparently he cares about the equality that doesn’t match the better-than-expected quarters, ”says Cramer.

Is it time to flee all Chinese stocks, even non-tech stocks, even when the media calls it a tech crackdown?

Even the legendary Cathie Wood That, for all intents and purposes, it seems that you never like to sell your growth stocks because once you buy them, they will go up, you are folding positions.

Who can blame her? Do you think Xi likes Americans who make money off Chinese without creating jobs for them? I do not think so. Don’t be the last to leave. And as President Xi would say, don’t let the door knock you out, “says Cramer.

The strangest example of the game kill your stock came from none other than Technoking himself, Elon Musk from Tesla. He spent most of his time talking about how difficult it is to make cars and how the problems in the semiconductor supply chain are real and hurt his business. This was a remarkable quarter at both the top and bottom and should have been the subject of Musk’s usual magic and show.

Instead, I felt like I was in an old Ford Motor presentation. Verify that you actually praised Ford for not going bankrupt and also for mass-producing the Model T against all odds, ”says Cramer.

However, unlike the other kills, at least Musk might have had a reason for playing this way. If you were thinking of investing in one or all of the new electric vehicle competitors, you already be it $ 41 billion Lucid, Fisker or Rivian or any new competitor, reflect on how difficult it could be for them to mass produce as well as Musk has.

“Never mind, on a bad day, the last thing you want is a company with managers, whether it’s Carol Tome, the Communist Party or Elon Musk, that makes you feel like a fool for owning your stock after uniformly good quarters. Look, I’m not asking for exaggeration. I don’t want endless self-promotion. But, what if we help and do not harm our own cause? ”, Concludes Cramer.