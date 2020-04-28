The cave bears (Ursus spelaeus) were a species of bears that lived in Europe and Asia, extinct about 24,000 years ago. The reason for his disappearance has been the subject of controversy among the scientific community, which has sought answers in the analysis of his diet.

A recent study led by researchers from the University of Malaga (UMA) it has gone one step further, proposing its extinction also as a possible evolutionary adaptation to hibernate for very long periods of time.

Its extinction, related to diet

«Understand the type of cave bear diet It is important because feeding behavior is closely related to its decline and subsequent extinction, “says researcher from the UMA Paleontology Area Alejandro Pérez-Ramos, main author of this study, which has been published in the scientific journal ‘Science Advances ‘.

In this sense, the researcher from the Faculty of Sciences clarifies that, although there are previous works that propose different diets for cave bears, from the purely herbivorous to the carnivorous and even the scavenger, this new study by the UMA takes as a hypothesis than these plantigrades fed exclusively on plant resources.

Pérez-Ramos affirms that, until now, two possible causes have been considered to explain the extinction of these bears: a human-motivated population decline, either by indirect competition or by direct hunting, or a population decline as a result of climate cooling that occurred during the Pleistocene, which resulted in a great decrease in existing plant resources.

Precisely

This last scenario is in which these researchers advance,

they claim that cave bears were herbivores, even

during the most intense cooling periods and with a shortage of

victuals.

3D bite simulations

It is a project in which scientists from La Coruña and Valladolid have collaborated, in addition to the universities of Buffalo (USA) and Vienna, which has been carried out through 3D simulations of the bite of these animals (Ursus spelaeus) to clarify if they really had a diet restricted to the consumption of plant resources.

To do this, they were scanned using computed tomography skulls of current specimens of the family Ursidae and fossil specimens from the cave bear group.

The

researchers developed a series of simulations

three-dimensional of different bite scenarios, with the

objective of evaluating their craniodental adaptations.

In

specifically, they focused on the cranial sinuses and did it for their

link with metabolism, detecting how the breasts could

affect the biomechanics of chewing.

They couldn’t be carnivores

“Our results have revealed that the large volume of the paranasal sinuses resulted in the decoupling of the effective biomechanical function to be more carnivorous, limiting the biomechanics to the posterior molars, which forced them to be more herbivorous,” explains Pérez- Ramos, who adds that this trophic limitation, of low energy quality, coupled with the strong glacial cycles of the late Pleistocene, led the cave bears to hibernate much longer, selecting evolutionarily in this way, in this population, a larger and more developed breast, to hibernate longer with less metabolic expenses.

By

So much, as UMA professor Borja Figueirido explains,

co-author of the work, climate cooling during

Pleistocene probably could have been the engine that forced the

evolution of such exaggerated breasts in cave bears,

because in that period the winters were longer.

This

biomechanical limitation probably prevented bears from changing their

diet during the strong glacial cycles of the late Pleistocene,

which also meant the decrease of plant resources, what

that added to the expansion of the human being -that could hunt them in

their cave habitats during hibernation – originated, according to

these scientists, a tragic end: its extinction.

