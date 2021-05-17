Why are captchas so difficult?

The captchas They are those tests that we often see on the Internet that serve so that a page can filter between human beings and automatic programs that falsify the visit to a website or try to overload a certain service.

Si a few years ago that captcha test was very simple -just put a mark in a place on the page with the mouse- right now those tests are increasingly complex to overcome. For example, 9 images are common in which you have to select photos of cars or bicycles. The problem is that many times in these images you only see a distant wheel, and they are not entirely clear. Why was this test complicated?

It’s not you: captchas are getting more and more difficult. The worst thing is that you are partly to blame. A captcha is a simple test that aims to distinguish between humans and computers. Although the test itself is straightforward, there is a lot going on behind the scenes. The answers we give to the captchas end up being used to make Artificial Intelligence smarter, thus increasing the difficulty of future captcha tests.

At some point in the past year, lhe constant requests from Google to prove that I am human became increasingly aggressive. Increasingly, the simple, overly pretty button that said “I’m not a robot” was followed by the demand to prove it, selecting all traffic lights, crosswalks and shop windows in a grid of images.

Soon the traffic lights were buried in distant foliage, the crosswalks warped and halfway around a corner, the shop signs blurred and in Korean. There is something especially discouraging in the fact that you are asked to identify a fire hydrant and it is difficult for you to do so.

These tests are called captcha, an acronym for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart (Fully Automated Public Turing Test to Distinguish Computers from Humans), and they’ve already reached this kind of inscrutability plateau. In the early 2000s, a few simple images of text were enough to perplex most spambots.

But a decade later, after Google bought the program from Carnegie Mellon researchers and used it to digitize Google books, texts had to be increasingly deformed and obscured to anticipate the improvement of optical recognition programs of characters, programs that, indirectly, all those humans who solved captcha.s were helping to improve.

Since captcha is such a fancy tool for training AI, any proof could only be temporary, something its inventors recognized from the start. With all those researchers, scammers, and ordinary humans solving billions of puzzles right on the threshold of what AI can do, at some point machines were going to bypass us.

In 2014, Google pitted one of its machine learning algorithms against humans in solving the most distorted captchas of text: the computer got the test right 99.8% of the time, while humans barely got 33%.

Google then switched to NoCaptcha ReCaptcha, which looks at user data and behavior to let some humans through with a button click “I am not a robot”, and introduces others with the image tagging we see today. But the machines are catching up again. All those awnings that may or may not be shop windows?

Recently an attempt has been made to develop game-like captchas, tests that require users to rotate objects at certain angles or move puzzle piecess to his position, with instructions given not in text but in symbols or implied by the context of the game board. The hope is that humans understand the logic of the puzzle, but computers, lacking clear instructions, are stumped. OROther researchers have tried to exploit the fact that humans have bodies, using device cameras or augmented reality to conduct interactive humanity tests.

The problem with many of these tests is not necessarily that the robots are too smart, rather, humans are lousy at them. And it’s not that humans are stupid; it’s that humans are tremendously diverse in terms of language, culture, and experience. Once you get rid of all those things to make a test that any human can pass, without prior training or much thought, you are left with gross tasks like image processing, andExactly the thing a custom AI is going to be good at. Until then, these increasingly difficult exams will have to be passed.

