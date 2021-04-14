Why Are Black Beans A Favorite To Promote Longevity?

Beans are a highly nutritious and healthy food that can make you live longer. These legumes give you energy, they can help you control your weight, support your digestive system and can also help prevent the development of various chronic diseases.

There is a huge variety of beans, in sizes, shapes and colors, from black to pinto to black. Although all are a healthy option and offer beneficial properties for the body, black beans would be richer in certain components that promote your health and longevity.

Why are black beans so healthy?

In general, beans are a source of protein, rich in fiber, provide folate, iron, phosphorus and phytochemicals that fight the effects of free radicals. They are low in fat, sodium, and have a low glycemic index.

1. Rich in antioxidants

Black beans get their intense color from anthocyanins. It is the same pigment that makes blackberries, strawberries, blueberries, and other berries shades purple, red, and blue. These plant pigments are classified within the flavonoids, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that have been widely studied for their positive impact on humans, such as brain and heart health benefits.

According to Mind Body Green, many nutrition experts, in addition to Dan Buettner, the researcher for the Blue Zones, the longest-lived in the world, they believe that darker colored foods denote higher nutrient density.

2. They help reduce cardiovascular disease

The fiber in beans can especially help lower blood cholesterol even without weight changes and can prevent spikes in blood sugar, both risk factors for cardiovascular disease, notes the Harvard School of Public Health.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide according to the World Health Organization.

3. They help prevent diabetes

Studies reveal that those who consume around three and a half servings per week of legumes can reduce the risk of diabetes by 35 percent.

“The high fiber content and low glycemic index, along with the high protein content of legumes, help prevent unhealthy sugar spikes and drops that, if left unchecked, can lead to insulin resistance and uncontrolled diabetes. ”, Publishes Indiana University Health.

4. They promote digestive health

Beans contain fiber and resistant starches They promote bulky stools and act as a prebiotic food for beneficial bacteria. These beneficial bacteria support normal bowel function.

The microbiota stimulates the immune system, breaks down potentially toxic food compounds and synthesizes certain vitamins and amino acids.

The indigestible carbohydrates in beans such as oligosaccharides can cause gas and bloating in some people. Soaking the beans for 4 hours and then rinsing them helps reduce oligosaccharides.

5. Improved immune function and protection against cancer

While more conclusive evidence in humans is still required, the content of fiber, phytochemicals and minerals in beans may have anticancer effects based on animal and cell studies.

Zinc has been associated with improved immune function and a decrease in oxidative stress in cells, while the selenium and phytic acid inhibits tumor growth in mice, Harvard shares.

Enjoying different legumes, not just black beans, will provide a variety of phytochemicals that are beneficial to your body.

