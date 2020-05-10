May 10, 2020 | 5:00 am

By Haris Anwar

After COVID-19 devastated investor confidence in March, only a few stocks have been able to regain some of its past glories. Those from the synthetic meat maker, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) are one of them.

Shares have risen 162% from their March lows, closing yesterday at $ 133.51, making up for what was lost during the coronavirus sell-off.

The current rebound in its share price is the result of a series of positive developments showing that the El Segundo, California-based company is rapidly gaining market share as consumers increasingly buy more products based on of plants that look and taste like meat.

Investors pushed Beyond Meat shares up 26% on Wednesday after the company, during its first-quarter 2020 results presentation on Tuesday, indicated that sales had exceeded Wall Street expectations. The pace of the first quarter surprised many analysts as it suggested that demand remains strong despite the coronavirus outbreak keeping restaurants across the United States closed.

The company’s first-quarter $ 97 million revenue topped analyst estimates of 88.2 million. However, the 141% growth rate from a year earlier is the slowest growth rate in the past two years for Beyond Meat, as the economic blockade has eliminated the meat maker’s restaurant sales from the equation. false.

The company posted a net profit of $ 1.8 million, or $ 0.03 per share, versus net losses of $ 6.6 million, or $ 0.95 per share a year ago. His adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounts to $ 12.7 million. A year ago, the company recorded an adjusted EBITDA loss of $ 2.1 million.

“I am proud of our first quarter financial results, which have exceeded our expectations despite an increasingly challenging operating environment due to the COVID-19 health crisis,” Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown said in a statement.

Old woman on the roller coaster

Despite the current strong rally, Beyond Meat’s shares have been on a roller coaster since the company went public in May last year at a starting price of $ 25 a share.

After soaring to all-time highs of $ 239.7 in July, BYND was trading at less than $ 80 in late 2019 as it became clear to investors that competition was increasing as many more companies offer vegetable-based meat products.

In fact, some key players, after observing Beyond Meat’s success, have quickly entered the plant-based food market. Swiss food conglomerate Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) launched its Awesome Burger in September. The Kroger Company (NYSE: KR) supermarket chain is the latest company to join this fight with its launch of vegetable-based empanadas under its Simple Truth brand.

It’s also unclear whether consumers will continue to be willing to pay a hefty premium for Beyond Meat products to forego meat at a time when the economy is entering a deep recession and the nation’s unemployment rate is skyrocketing, two things that seriously harm the purchasing power of households.

But some investors remain convinced that it will be difficult for competitors to shake Beyond Meat’s leadership in the plant-based protein market so soon.

“In the short term, I actually like Beyond Meat much more than anything else in its environment,” said Mark Newton, president of Newton Advisors, in an interview for CNBC. “The stocks have shown very good signs of acceleration lately.”

In the face of all the widespread containment measures and restaurant closings, Beyond Meat is benefiting from increased sales in the retail environment due to warehousing. Other factors fueling this growth include new product launches, international expansion, and agreements such as a partnership with Starbucks (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: SBUX) in Canada and China.

In conclusion

Despite Beyond Meat’s impressive rebound in the past six weeks, its shares remain highly volatile, making them unsuitable for risk-averse investors. That said, the company will continue to be a dominant player in the vegetable-based protein market, which Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) says could account for 13% of total supermarket meat-related products sales. to the next decade.