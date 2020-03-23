Why are assholes on the rise in society? Odyssey presents the documentary ‘Gilipollas: The Theory’

The Odyssey documentary channel, produced and distributed by AMC Networks International Southern Europe, premieres ‘Asshole: The Theory’ exclusively next Wednesday, March 25, at 10:30 p.m. This provocative documentary is based on the book ‘Assholes: A Theory’, The New York Times bestseller written by professor and philosopher Aaron James.

According to James’s theory, if your boss feels he has the right to be disagreeable to you because he has more power or because he believes he has more talent than you, your boss is not a leader, but an asshole, and the same is true of members of your family or your group of friends. In addition, he wonders why assholes are on the rise in the workplace, in governments and in our own homes, and he tests the limits of acceptance of asshole in our lives.

“The world would be better without an asshole but we are not going to get rid of all of them, that is a reality,” says Aaron James, author of the story on which the production is inspired. Directed by acclaimed Canadian director John Walker, the documentary looks at questions such as whether an asshole is born or made, why assholes thrive in certain settings, how their evil appeal is explained, and why they rise faster in the corporate world.

“My first motivation for making this documentary was to give my daughter tools to avoid assholes, to know how to handle each other and not to work for an asshole. So you can say that she is an activist documentary,” explains John Walker.

‘Asshole: The Theory’ It has the testimonies of different personalities from different sectors, who seek to understand and reverse the upward current of “bullshit.” Among them is actor John Cleese, who defines the financial system as “the industry of assholes par excellence”, or Sherry Lee Benson-Podolchuk, a former police officer who shatters the friendly image of the Canadian police by bringing it to light their misogyny.

Also Paul Purcell, banker and CEO of Baird -financial company that manages 77,000 million dollars of his clients- and pioneer in establishing in his offices the rule of “not tolerating assholes”, after which his performance tripled that of the competition; Lesley Miley, one of the few African-Americans who has managed to ascend in Silicon Valley, analyzes the damage caused by that philosophy of life of move and get rich quick without caring what you destroy along the way. Among many others.

In these times of poisonous social media, a resurgence of authoritarianism and uncontrolled narcissism, the documentary investigates the fields of cultivation of contemporary “idiotic culture”, analyzes some of the most toxic and accepted figures in our society and tests the limits of acceptance asshole in our life.

In addition, the channel has launched a special website for the documentary, gilipollas.info

