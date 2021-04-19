Why are 80% of those displaced by climate change women?

04/19/2021 at 12:06 AM CEST

Although the world’s population is almost equally divided between both sexes, 80% of those displaced by climate change are women. The UN calls for “gender-sensitive responses & rdquor; in the face of global warming to avoid that the roles of women as primary caregivers and main provider of food, water and fuel continue to make them more vulnerable than men when environmental disasters occur, such as floods or droughts.

The climate crisis affects women much more than men, according to the United Nations (UN), in line with the results of several studies and scientific reports. Hence, what is called “climate feminism” has emerged with force in recent times, which defends that women should lead the solutions to the serious problem that global warming poses for the planet.

Climate feminism has as its starting point the fact that 80 percent of the people displaced by environmental destruction and climate change are women, as a report by the Norwegian Refugee Council already collected in 2016.

It was the first alarm bell, but later, other studies, such as the one developed by Greeenpeace a year ago, have corroborated this percentage, which is even more noticeable if one takes into account that the female gender represents 51 percent of the world’s population. .

The UN has highlighted that women’s roles as primary caregivers and main providers of food, water and fuel make them most vulnerable when environmental disasters occur, such as floods or droughts. And not just in rural areas. Across the globe, women, and even more so those of color, are more likely than men to experience poverty and have less socioeconomic power. Even in the richest countries.

The United Nations has highlighted the need to offer “gender-sensitive responses & rdquor; to the impact of climate change. And it has lamented that the average representation of women in global, national and local climate negotiating bodies is still less than 30 percent.

The result is that, in general, the vast majority of the money destined to respond to climate change ends up going into men’s pockets, instead of those of women, according to the UN.

What happened in New Orleans with the disaster caused by Hurricane ‘Katrina’ has been exposed by some experts as an example of the impact of climate change from a gender perspective. Two thirds of the jobs lost were held by women. And 83 percent of single mothers were unable to return home within two years. Women were much more affected than men by that disaster.

In Spain, the Women’s Institute of the Ministry of Equality has also stressed that 80 percent of climate refugees are women, according to a detailed report issued in June 2020, entitled ‘Gender and climate change. A diagnosis of the situation ‘.

The document emphasizes that women are the majority among the poorest and most vulnerable population, so they have “greater risk and probability of suffering the consequences of climate change & rdquor ;.

He gives as an example that in the event of floods, in countries where there is significant gender inequality “four times more women die than men & rdquor ;, and in other cases of natural disasters “Women, children and girls can be up to 14 times more likely to die & rdquor; than adult males.

Women, according to the Spanish report, are “more exposed and at the same time have less response capacity & rdquor ;, since they have hardly participated so far in decision-making processes“ due to their lesser presence in the organs of power where the climate-related mitigation and adaptation measures & rdquor ;.

It is a situation that must be modified, because the response to the “great challenge & rdquor; that represents the climate emergency requires “the active and inclusive participation of both men and women & rdquor ;, adds the government report, which advocates overcoming androcentrism, and integrating the“ gender perspective & rdquor; in climate change adaptation and mitigation policies to avoid continuing inequities between men and women.

How to change this situation

Between the specific measures included in the report from the Institute for Women are to promote measures that favor shared ownership of agricultural holdings; promote comprehensive support plans for rural women; and to support the visibility and enhancement of the work carried out by women in the Spanish fishing sector (netters, shellfish workers, packers, workers in the aquaculture sector, etc.).

Encouraging the participation of women in all local, regional and national forums and events where the political response against climate change is debated is another of the report’s recommendations, which also advises supporting, strengthening and cooperating with the organizations and institutions of the associative movement of women and incorporate gender aspects in the General State Budgets.

One last note: although forced migration due to climatic causes sounds in Spain As a remote problem, “the situation is beginning to compromise the future of the population in some areas of the country & rdquor ;, due to water stress, which arises when the demand for water exceeds that available. Because Spain is the 28th country in the world with the highest water stress, it is situated in the second most “extreme & rdquor; ranking and is among the worst placed in Europe, the report indicates.

“The considerable reduction in rainfall and increased desertification could cause some population groups to have to move from one region to another in Spain & rdquor ;, warns the Institute for Women, which also adds that the situation” will worsen in the future & rdquor ;.

The report of the Women’s Institute on “Gender and climate change & rdquor ;:https://www.inmujer.gob.es/diseno/novedades/Informe_GeneroyCambioClimatico2020.pdf

It may interest you: Climate refugees: when warming forces them to emigrate