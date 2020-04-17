Many eagerly awaited the arrival of what is the new ‘cheap’ iPhone: the iPhone SE 2020. Those of Cupertino have wanted to place in a structure that will sound like the most powerful brain of the company to many and it seems that it will have a very good result . However, the appearance of a phone closes the permanence in the market of other models, and we are not talking about Old iPhone SE, but Apple will withdraw the iPhone 8 from the market.

Definitive goodbye to iPhone 8

This always works like this. Phone manufacturers, as well as thousands of other products, stop producing and recall older models. The new ones are more expensive, yes, but they guarantee a more extensive use. But let’s take a look at what happened at the Cupertino home.

Just out on iPhone SE 2020 its structure is very similar to that of an old acquaintance. Specifically to a phone that came out in 2017 and is none other than iPhone 8. The device was a big one in its time and was the last to have such large frames and built-in Touch ID. But at the moment, with such a similar phone on the market and above all more powerful, it should not be kept longer in stores.

Recall that the iPhone SE 2020 brings nothing less than the A13 Bionic chip, for those who do not know it, it is the same processor that the entire iPhone 11 family has. And when we say ‘the whole family’ we are referring to the Pro and Pro Max versions. Just to tell you this, the account is as follows: a retro design from Apple with the best in-house chips of the moment. So why maintain a similar looking device that mounts an old and obviously outdated processor? Here is the answer: Apple withdraws the iPhone 8 from the market.

What will happen to iPhone 8 Plus?

This is also a great question, but the solution will take time. Admittedly, this is the vitaminized version of what was the best bitten apple phone in 2017, but that doesn’t mean it’s even more powerful than the iPhone SE. The funny thing is that according to PhoneArena, the bitten apple is working on the iPhone SE Plus It would arrive throughout this year, so it may be that if you want more battery and screen it would be convenient to wait a little to see what Tim Cook’s do about it.