With the introduction of Screen Time in iOS 12 last year, Apple provided parents of the world with a proprietary parental control tool with which to monitor and control their children’s use of an iPhone or iPad. But, according to a New York Times story published this past weekend, Apple removed or restricted “at least 11 of the 17 most downloaded parental control and screen time applications.” For what reason have you done that?

Parental Control iOS

Answering the story of the Times, Apple has published an official statement on its website in which it acknowledges the withdrawal of third-party apps and also gives the reason: they put the privacy and security of users at risk. According to Apple, “over the past year we found that some of these parental control apps used a very invasive technology called mobile device management (MDM – Mobile Device Management). This technology gives third parties control and access to a device and its most sensitive information, such as the user’s location, the use of apps, email accounts, camera permissions and browsing history. ”

Like almost all current technologies, MDM technology “has legitimate uses. Some companies install MDM solutions on their devices to have greater control over their proprietary hardware and data. ” However, it is excessively risky for a apps aimed at individuals and private use install MDM mechanisms on a user’s device, and also “goes against the policies of the App Store”. Beyond the control that the app itself exercises over the user’s device, “studies indicate that hackers can use MDM profiles to access it for malicious purposes.”

Some apps have been removed, others have not

According to Apple, upon discovering the inclusion of MDM and, therefore, the breach of the company’s guidelines, “we contacted the developers of the apps and gave them 30 days to send an updated version” with the intention of not having to remove them from the iOS App Store. Some sent updated apps that were compliant. Others did not, so they saw the company withdraw its applications from the Apple store.

As Apple reported in its statement: “Parents should not have to give up their privacy and security in exchange for being able to control their children’s use of their devices, and the App Store should not be a platform that leads them to take this decision. Only users should have unrestricted access to these devices […] Apple has always endorsed third-party apps from the App Store that help parents control their children’s devices. Contrary to what The New York Times said last weekend, it is not a question of competition, but of security. ”