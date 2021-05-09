Why Andre Cronje Thinks DOGE Is Good For Crypto

Compartir

Dogecoin hit a new all-time high and was 98% off becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, toppling Binance’s native token, BNB. DOGE’s 1-year rally of 25.518% has started a debate in the crypto space about its implications for the entire sector.

Yearn Finance creator of the Ethereum-based protocol, Andre Cronje, weighed in on the discussion. Unlike those who think that Dogecoin could trigger a negative effect on the entire industry, Cronje feels the exact opposite. He claims that the Dogemania could attract new investors to the crypto space.

Comparing Dogecoin to lolcats, a project responsible for attracting new users in the early days on the internet, Cronje said that Dogecoin could have a similar effect, before disappearing into oblivion. The developer said:

I don’t like Doge, he’s a meme. But I didn’t like lolcats, either. The lolcats captured the attention and trained the first users on the Internet, and what the lolcats did for the Internet, Dogecoin will probably do it for the cryptocurrencies. In that sense, Doge is probably more significant than most.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be appearing on Saturday Night Live, the popular American comedy show, and many are hoping for a push toward new highs for the cryptocurrency meme. However, Musk himself has warned against people “investing a lifetime’s savings” in crypto. But, like Cronje, Musk believes that cryptocurrencies have a future as world-class investment assets.

DOGE, not short but not long

In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has seen significant gains and has risen to the mid-range of the $ .070 zone. As of this writing, the cryptocurrency has moved sideways towards lower lows with a 6.2% gain on the daily chart.

Dogecoin with lateral movement in the lower time frames. Source: DOGEUSDT Tradingview

Many Dogecoin holders are betting on two potential scenarios. The classic “buy the rumor, sell the news” play or more appreciation during the appearance of Musk. CryptoMeter data for FTX futures records around $ 112 million short and $ 82.7 million long, over the last 12 hours.

FTX futures activity:

🔴 $ BTC -PERP Shorts worth 159M + USD

🔴 $ DOGE -PERP Shorts worth 112.4M + USD

🔵 $ DOGE -PERP Longs worth 82.7M + USD #cryptocurrency #cryptotrading #FTX Futures – https://t.co/LIVO4vt168 – CryptoMeter.io (@CryptoMeterIO) May 8, 2021

At its peak, when the price of Dogecoin reached a new all-time high, it had the most traded pair in terms of volume with the stablecoin Tether (USDT) on Binance and Huobi. In total, the trading pairs on these exchanges reached a total trading volume of around $ 70 billion, outperforming the Chinese stock market, as reported by reporter Colin Wu:

Not officially published by Binance, but statistics made by a Chinese medium. On the same day, China’s Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges traded 411.1b and 472.8b, for a total of RMB 883.9b, which was lower than Binance’s 168.2b (approximately RMB 1.086 trillion).

However, the price action of the Shiba Inu coin seems impossible to predict with different opinions on its sustainability beyond mania.

Digital Currency Group founder and CEO Barry Silbert fueled the Dogecoin business. When the cryptocurrency was high in the $ 0.70 zone, Silbert revealed a short position with 3x leverage. Mocking Dogecoin holders, the executive said: