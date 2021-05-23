Why and when is Memorial Day 2021 celebrated?

We are in the month of May and in the calendar of USA a day is marked which is one of the holidays most important to the nation.

Will be next Monday, May 31 when the Memorial Day in this 2021, date in which they are honored and remembered to all those who were part of the US Armed Forces. and that they perished while in battle.

The Spanish translation of Memorial Day is Memorial Day and originally, this celebration was called Decoration Day, It was created precisely to honor those soldiers of the Union and the Confederate armies who lost their lives during the so-called Civil War.

Origin of Memorial Day

It was in 18689 when Commander John A. Logan issued General Order number 11 with the intention of commemorating the deaths of several military personnel during the Civil War.

In this order, Logan invited the population to leave flowers and flags at the grave of the deceased soldiers. According to some historians, the last Monday of May was chosen to commemorate these deaths since it is the flowering season and people could buy flowers to decorate the graves.

The first celebration of Memorial Day was thus recorded on May 30, 1868 at the Arlington National Cemetery and then was held in major cities in the US in the 1960s. In 1971, the US Congress declared Memorial Day an official federal holiday nationwide.

How Memorial Day is celebrated

It is customary on Memorial Day to make visits to the graves of soldiers killed in combat or to the monuments erected to these soldiers to place flowers and an American flag on them.

Also, all the nation’s flags must be raised at half mast from sunrise to noon, as a sign of mourning. Subsequently, it rises to the top in honor of the fallen combatants.

And at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, all citizens observe a minute of silence in their activities to remember them.

In previous years, different parades used to be organized in the US, but due to the pandemic, in some parts of the country, these are still canceled.

