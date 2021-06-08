Why ancient chickens lived 15 times longer than now

Chickens were seen as sacred and not as food

Research carried out shows that they lived to advanced ages and were kept for ritual sacrifice or cockfighting.

Chickens in ancient times lived significantly more time than their modern equivalents because they were seen as sacred, not as food.

Some archaeologists have developed the first reliable method of finding the age of birds that lived thousands of years ago. Their research shows that they lived to advanced ages and were maintained for the ritual sacrifice or the cockfighting instead of meat or egg production.

Today chickens live few weeks (In the UK, poultry live between 33 and 81 days), but during the Iron Age, the Roman and Saxon period lived to the two, three or even four years.

A new method of knowing the age

Estimating the age of bird carcasses is difficult because techniques used for mammals, such as bone fusion and tooth wear, are not available. Researchers have devised a new method based on the size of the tarsometatarsal spur that develops on the foot of adult roosters.

The new method was tested on modern birds of known age and then applied to ancient specimens. This has allowed experts to reconstruct the demographics of domestic birds from the Iron Age to Modern Age sites in Britain to reveal changes in human-bird relationships.

Of the 123 bones From the Iron Age, Roman, and Saxon age groups analyzed, more than 50% were from chickens over two years old and about 25% were over three years old.

The words of the director of the investigation

The doctor Sean Doherty, from the University of Exeter, who led the study, said: “Domestic birds were introduced in the Iron Age and probably had a special status, where they were considered sacred instead of food. Most chicken bones show no evidence of carnage, and they were buried as complete skeletons instead of other food waste ”

“The study confirms the special status of these rare and highly prized birds, and shows that from the Iron Age to the Saxon period they survived well beyond sexual maturity. Most lived for more than a year, and many reached the age of two, three and four years old. The age at which roosters began to die becomes earlier after this period. ”

Analysis of the bones

The experts carried out analyzes on modern leg bones from domestic birds and red jungle birds of known age and sex from multiple collections. This revealed that bone spur only develops in older birds.

Of the 69 roosters under 1 year of age, only 14 (20%) had developed a dewclaw. The only age when all roosters had spurs was in those older than 6 years. In consecuense, there’s a possibility that archaeologists misidentify to young roosters without dewclaws like chickens.

Once fully developed, the spur increases in size and its length relative to the length of the leg can be used to estimate age.

The researchers also took measurements of 1,368 bones of domestic bird legs from British sites dating from the Iron Age to the modern period to reconstruct the age at which they died and their sex. This suggested that during the Iron Age and Roman period there were significantly more roosters than hens, probably due to the popularity of cockfighting in this period.