Why Alexis Ohanian Is Fine Being Known as “Serena Williams’ Husband”

Serena Williams has plenty of tennis trophies, but perhaps the best prize of all is her husband of nearly four years, Alexis Ohanian.

Alexis, 37, proved once again to be the supportive partner he is, when the investor admitted this week that he knows he’ll always be known as Mr. Serena Williams — and that’s totally OK with him.

One fan wrote to him on Twitter, “I love how you don’t mind that they call you Serena Williams’ husband.”

On Tuesday, April 20, the Reddit co-founder responded with the ultimate humble brag: “I’ll be a self-made billionaire one day and most people will still know me as Serena’s husband (or Olympia‘s dad) and that’s fine by me. ”

Alexis shared a screenshot of the convo on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “TBH I’m hoping to be known as ‘@ olympiaohanian’s papa.'”

Clearly, the entrepreneur is proud of his rock star wife, 39, and their 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. As he reflected on his Insta Story, he is “Always keeping it 100” when it comes to his family.