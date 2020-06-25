The advertiser boycott of Facebook continues to add companies that support it as the days go by. The call made more than a week ago by several American civil rights groups to pressure the platform with the withdrawal of advertising is working.

These organizations launched a campaign under the hashtag #StopHateforProfit (not hate money in Spanish) in the middle of July.

#StopHateforProfit campaign aims to pressure Facebook to take stricter measures against hate content

A response to Facebook’s alleged inaction against hateful content

The ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has joined the boycott in recent hours along with other companies such as The North Face, Patagonia, Mozilla, Upwork, Magnolia Pictures or Eddie Bauer. The 360i digital agency encouraged its clients to join, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, among which are giants like Unilever. Other large corporations like P&G also do not rule out removing advertising from the social network following the campaign promoted by activists.

The objective, they explain, is responding to “Facebook’s repeated failure to meaningfully address the large proliferation of hate on its platforms”. In addition to this boycott consisting of stopping the insertion of advertising during the month of July, they ask the big advertisers to demonstrate that they will not support “a company that puts profits above security.”

“The campaign is a response to Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform. The campaign will organize corporate and public pressure to require Facebook to stop generating advertising revenue from hate content, to provide more support to people who are the object of racism and hate, and to increase the security of private groups on the platform, among other measures. “

Facebook: “While we recognize that we need to do much more, these results suggest that we are moving in the right direction.”

Facebook has already moved tab in this situation and on June 23 published an article in which it listed the progress made to reduce hate speech, noting that the European Union saw progress in its fight against this phenomena. “While we recognize that we need to do much more, these results suggest that we are moving in the right direction,” said Facebook Integrity Vice President Guy Rosen.

On the other hand, and in relation to the neutral position adopted by Facebook regarding the recent publications of US President Donald Trump, Mark Zuckberg announced that they would review their internal policies. In addition, in connection with the #StopHateforProfit campaign, the CEO of Facebook has met with senior executives of the main advertisers to assure them that the company is reviewing its policies and decision-making processes.