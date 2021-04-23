Why a University of Oxford Malaria Vaccine Is Considered an Unprecedented Advancement

Each year there are 229 million cases of malaria in the world, according to the CDC. Malaria is caused by a parasite transmitted to humans through the bite of an anopheles mosquito. The disease kills more than 400,000 people a year, especially children. The University of Oxford reported that it is developing a vaccine against malaria and it is considered an unprecedented advance, why?

A long investigation

When it comes to vaccines, science is advancing: from a vaccine to combat opioid addiction, to the vaccine against COVID-19 that is a light in the dark of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a vaccine long sought after by the medical community seems to be close to being realized with good results: the malaria vaccine.

Every year, malaria kills about 409,000 people worldwide, mainly African children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States. So an effective malaria vaccine could be a major public health breakthrough.

According to its developers, the drug has been shown to be 77 percent effective in its first trials, conducted in 450 children in Burkina Faso. In addition, it maintained “high-level efficacy” during one year of follow-up. The next step is to test it on 5,000 children from four African countries between five months and three years of age.

COVID-19 and malaria

Before the coronavirus broke into our lives, the University of Oxford was already working on the development of the malaria vaccine. In fact, the institution developed its vaccine against COVID-19 based on its research on malaria, but a malaria vaccine has been more complex and time consuming because there are thousands of genes in malaria compared to the dozen in the coronavirus, which requires generating a higher immune response.

“It is a real technical challenge. The vast majority of vaccines have not worked because it is very difficult“Explained the doctor Adrian hill, director of the Jenner Institute, professor of vaccination at the University of Oxford and participant in the development of the new drug.

The 450 children who participated in the study received three vaccinations at four-week intervals before the malaria season. A year later they received a fourth dose. The scientists evaluated the results of the vaccine in that period, with results of effectiveness of between 71 and 77 percent, a performance unprecedented in the history of the development of this vaccine.

Symptoms of malaria

Also known as malaria, malaria is one of the leading causes of infant mortality in Africa. Only about 2,000 cases are diagnosed each year in the United States. After being bitten by an infected mosquito, the first symptoms appear between 7 and 30 days later, and are often confused with those of other conditions. Among them are:

Fever Chills Sweats Headaches Nausea and vomiting Body aches General malaise

Clinical studies may also reveal a enlarged spleen, mild jaundice, enlarged liver, and increased breathing rate. The disease is aggravated when it is complicated by organ failure or abnormalities in the patient’s blood.