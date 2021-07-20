Why A Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Is Not Needed According To Science

Hospitalizations and deaths can be prevented after the second administration of the vaccine, making a third dose unnecessary.

It was real. In 2020, some Americans lost their lives as a result of injecting disinfectant directly into their veins. After that series of events last April, today people around the world are considering whether a third dose of vaccination against COVID-19 it will be necessary. In those countries that already have the second administration covered, the question about an additional reinforcement floods the media. This says science.

Additional protection?

Photo: Upasana DAHAL / .

Only in the UK are there a record of 160 thousand daily applications of vaccines against COVID-19. At this rate, the country has managed to 85% of their adults are protected against the disease, within the limits imposed by the same drugs.

Despite this, the uncertainty regarding the new variants that have emerged in the world has brought up the question as to whether a third dose is necessary. With this in mind, the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) presented a logistical plan to implement an additional boost. Despite this, there is scientific evidence that these efforts they are not entirely necessary.

The number of white blood cells produced after two doses has been shown to be sufficient for the body can defend itself against the virus. With lymphocytes ready to identify the disease and end it without such strong sequelae, the body has powerful barriers to protect itself, says Sheena Cruickshank, a biomedical specialist at the University of Manchester.

We suggest: Moderna prepares vaccines against HIV, cancer and Zika with the successful messenger RNA technique

New hesitations

Photo: Franck FIFE / .

Despite the effectiveness of available vaccination options, there are those who They doubt the durability of these solutions. Although a third dose might seem like an attractive alternative to boost protection against COVID-19, lymphocytes have already learned to prevent the virus from replicating after the second administration.

It all depends, according to Cruickshank, on the level of antibodies we have in the body. The body’s response to an infection largely depends on what levels exist, since the immune system cells have memory. Although lymphocytes decrease over time, people already have the means to play new ones in case of infection.

The case of Israel has served as a reference for other countries. According to National Geographic coverage, Israeli databases show that the vaccine is still 93% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations. This is attributed to the fact that the body already knows what to do to prevent deep discomfort, and prevent the virus from multiplying inside.

With all this, scientists from various disciplines agree that the real reinforcement we need is linked to logistics of vaccination days. Without fully protected people, we will hardly be able to see the end of the pandemic anytime soon, as the virus will continue to mutate. A third dose, in this logic, could be just a palliative measure.

Keep reading:

Mexico approves the Pfizer vaccine to be applied in people over 12 years of age

Chinese vaccines raise doubts after outbreaks in countries that used them widely