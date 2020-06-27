Younger covid-19 in the southern US USA 0:31

. – It is a result that nobody wants, but that could become a “harsh reality”: a second wave of closings in the United States.

Weeks after the confinement orders were lifted, some states record record numbers of hospitalizations for covid-19, as thousands of more Americans become infected each day.

“We are going to have to face the harsh reality in some states that we may have to close again,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

And a second wave of state closings could be more damaging than the first.

“Due to fatigue due to quarantine, due to the economic effects of quarantine, another round of closings could have even greater effects on businesses that could be on the verge of not being solvent,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of Institute of Health Assessment and Measurement, University of Washington.

The economic cost of a first round of restrictions has been alarming. More than 44 million people in the United States have applied for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March.

But the pandemic is far from over. More than 121,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and more people die from the virus every day.

“The covid doesn’t go on a summer vacation,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It’s actually having new opportunities to spread,” he added.

Murray said the “biggest and most difficult decision” states could face in the coming months is to manage a potential second shutdown.

And the consequences of another confinement would be very broad, according to the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin.

“We cannot shut down the economy again,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “I think we have learned that if you shut down the economy, you are going to create more damage. And not only economic damages, but (…) medical problems and everything else that is put on hold, ”he added.

But the federal government has not been in control of the closings and reopens. These decisions have been left to the discretion of each state.

“If you run out of beds in hospitals and you run out of ICU beds … (the states) would have to close,” Reiner said.

It has already happened

Second stops are not just a possibility: they have already happened in some parts of the world during this pandemic.

Hong Kong and Singapore seemed to have the coronavirus under control and began easing the restrictions, only to post major resurgences later that led to stricter rules.

Japan’s second largest island, Hokkaido, also closed to control the spread of the coronavirus. “But they opened too fast,” Reiner said, leading to a return of the covid-19.

“They closed again. And this is how they extinguished the virus, “he explained.

How can Americans prevent another round of closings?

As states try to revive the economy, the fate of this pandemic largely depends on individuals.

“People must abide by security guidelines,” said White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“Social distancing must be met. The use of face covers must be complied with in key places, ”she added.

The use of a face mask is essential to decrease the spread of the coronavirus due to how easy it is to infect others, even without showing any symptoms.

Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice- but if more wear them, we’ll have MORE freedom to go out. Face coverings ➡️ less asymptomatic viral spread ➡️ more places open, and sooner! Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering! pic.twitter.com/3A4fW2qmN8 – Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 14, 2020

“We have to take steps now to avoid a closure in the future,” said Lina Hidalgo, head of government in Harris County, Texas, the third most populous county in the United States.

Like many parts of the country, Harris County has seen increases in hospitalizations for covid-19 since Memorial Day weekend.

“That just keeps growing,” said Hidalgo on Friday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that “the best thing to do is avoid crowded areas.”

“But if you’re not going to do that,” he added, “please wear a mask.”

CNN’s Amanda Watts contributed to this report.