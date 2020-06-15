Would the protests spread in the United States? even more the covid-19? 3:04

. – It is an option that nobody wants, but it could become a “harsh reality”: a second wave of coronavirus closings.

Weeks after lifting confinement orders, some states in the United States are seeing a record number of hospitalizations for covid-19 as thousands of Americans catch it every day.

“We are going to have to face the harsh reality in some states that we may need to close again,” said Jonathan Reiner, professor at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

And the second wave of state closings could be more damaging than the first.

“Due to fatigue from quarantine, due to the economic effects of quarantine, another round of closings could have even greater effects on companies that may be on the brink of failing to remain solvent,” said Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment, University of Washington.

The economic cost of a single round of closings has been staggering. More than 44 million people in the United States have filed initial applications for unemployment benefits since mid-March.

But the pandemic is far from over. More than 115,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and hundreds more die from the virus every day.

“The covid does not go on summer vacation,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It’s actually having new opportunities to spread.”

Murray said the “biggest and most difficult option” states could face in the coming months is to manage a potential second shutdown.

And the consequences of another confinement would be far-reaching, said United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

“We cannot shut down the economy again,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “I think we have learned that if you shut down the economy, you are going to create more damage. And not only economic damages, but… medical problems and everything else that is put on hold ”.

But the federal government has not been in control of closings and reopens. Those have been at the discretion of each state.

“If they run out of hospital beds and run out of intensive care beds … [los estados] they would have to close, ”Reiner said.

It happened before

Second rounds are not only possible, but have already happened in some parts of the world during this pandemic.

Hong Kong and Singapore seemed to have the coronavirus under control and began easing the restrictions, only to have major resurgences that led to stricter rules.

Japan’s second largest island, Hokkaido, also closed to control the spread of the coronavirus. “But they opened too fast,” Reiner said, leading to a return of the covid-19.

“They closed again. And that’s how they extinguished the virus. “

How Americans Can Avoid Another Round of Confinement

Although states try to revive the economy, the fate of this pandemic largely depends on individuals.

“People must follow security guidelines,” said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“Social distancing must be followed. They should continue to wear the masks in key places. ”

The use of a face mask is essential to decrease the spread of the coronavirus due to how easy it is to infect others, even without any symptoms.

“We have to take steps now to avoid a closure in the future,” said Lina Hidalgo, head of government in Harris County, Texas, the third most populous county in the United States.

Like many parts of the country, Harris County has seen a spike in hospitalizations for covid-19 since Memorial Day weekend.

“That just keeps growing,” said Hidalgo on Friday.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that “the best thing to do is avoid crowded areas.”

“But if you’re not going to do that,” he said, “please wear a face mask.”

CNN’s Amanda Watts contributed to this report.