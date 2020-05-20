Particle accelerators are devices that use electromagnetic fields to accelerate charged particles at high speeds in order to make them collide with each other so that they break down into new particles and the particles that were disintegrated can be studied in more detail.

Now, there is a thing called synchrotron light or radiation that works with a particle accelerator and according to The Center for Research and Advanced Studies at the National Polytechnic Institute (Cinestav), this type of light:

“It allows you to see intricate corners of nature that are inaccessible in detail to other types of light, such as visible light. This due to the shape of the wave it describes and its ability to interact with atoms, which constitute the fundamental piece of matter that surrounds us. So, having a very fine ability to read natural events, synchrotron light has been used worldwide for a wide range of scientific problems in almost all areas of knowledge. “

In the case of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, the synchrotron light would allow the virus structure to be studied in greater depth to combat it. Suffice it to mention, for example, that thanks to Using this type of particle accelerator, it was possible to develop a nodal drug to fight H1N1..

The name of this drug is oseltamivir, but we know it as Tamiflu and Procaps.

In Shanghai, he recently managed to determine the molecular structure of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the new coronavirus, and scientists from ShangahiTech University, determined the main protase structure of the virus as a covalent inhibitor.

Several studies are currently being carried out with the help of these particle accelerators to learn more about the new coronavirus and to develop the vaccine that will alleviate the COVID-19 epidemic.

