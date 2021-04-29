Why a high consumption of red meat causes inflammation and constipation

In recent months the most faithful recommendation of health experts is to follow a plant-based diet. It is associated with great benefits for losing weight, preventing chronic diseases and is an eating style that lengthens life expectancy. It is also related to exceptional properties to improve mental and emotional health. It is also important to mention that not everything is black and white, there are scientific references that endorse the properties of eating red meat occasionally. We now know that red meat is a healthy option, due to its high nutritional value, which is conspicuous for its high content of vitamins, high biological value proteins and a superior fatty acid profile.

However, today eating healthy is more important than ever and we all look for the best options to make our daily diet the best health ally. Based on this, one of the main and most recurrent concerns around the consumption of red meat is its content in certain components that are truly harmful to health The reason? There is evidence that links them to inflammation or carcinogenesis.

In the first place, it is important to say that inflammation is a natural response of the immune system that at a certain point announces that everything works correctly in our body. However, when it occurs for a long period of time, it is considered chronic and is the origin of most chronic and degenerative diseases. Therefore, minimize inflammation in the body of factors that we can control, such as diet, exercise and the environment, is vitally important to our health.

It is also important to emphasize the term “red meat” which typically refers to beef, however, sometimes it also includes other variants such as beef, pork and lamb. From a logical perspective, it is important to consider that cultures and civilizations around the world have been consuming red meat for thousands of years without worrying about inflammation. In fact, eating red meat was an integral part of the human diet dating back to hunter-gatherers, yet the meat we consume today is probably quite different.

On inflammation and red meat:

First of all, it is important to understand that the format of meat that we usually consume has a great impact on its health benefits. In other words, natural versions of foods exist for a reason: an oatmeal cookie is not the same as oatmeal, and tomato sauce is not the same as a tomato. The same thing happens with processed forms of red meat are not the same as natural alternatives. In such a way that sausages are not the same as a cut of meat from animals raised on grass. This background is important as any form of highly processed food will be inflammatory to the body, regardless of the source.

Unfortunately, many of the studies surrounding red meat do not take this into account and it is a very relevant factor. In addition, quality matters and contributes to its potential level of inflammation, based on this it is essential to know that the way an animal was raised is the factor that is most related to the quality of the meat that is produced. In addition, the way the animals are fed and their access to the outside, are factors that also have a great impact. For example: cattle that eat a diet composed mainly of cereals have a higher profile of omega-6 fatty acids, which, in excess, they are incredibly inflammatory to the human body. In contrast, an animal fed a diet rich in grass produces a fatty acid profile rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are anti-inflammatory to the human body.

In the same way that oils made from grains or seeds (such as corn, soybeans and canola) are not ideal for human consumption, as they are highly inflammatory, grains and seeds are also not ideal for livestock consumption due to inflammation that they can produce in the animal and, in turn, the humans who consume their meat.

On the other hand, it has recently attracted particular attention, a compound found in red meat called Neu5Gc. It is a monosaccharide that acts as a type of signaling molecule in mammalian cells and one of its functions is to help the immune system distinguish between “self” cells and “foreign” cells. The truth is that humans lost the ability to produce Neu5Gc millions of years ago, while other mammals still produce it, which is why this compound is found in red meat. Therefore, when humans consume red meat and dairy products, we incorporate part of this compound into our own tissues. The main concern? Most humans have anti-Neu5Gc antibodies circulating in our blood, and some researchers have suggested that these antibodies react with the presence of Neu5Gc in our tissues to create chronic inflammation, which leads to serious chronic diseases like cancer.

The truth is that there is much research work to be done, therefore the best recommendation is to follow a plant-based diet, consume quality red meat only on special occasions and never in excess.

On red meat and constipation:

A juicy steak or hamburger every now and then can be a healthy addition to the dietFinally, we cannot rule out that it provides a long list of nutrients and is one of the best sources of proteins of high biological value. Among other positive aspects. However Eating red meat on a daily basis can contribute to constipation.

The main reason is that red meat does not have fiber, it is well known that fiber is one of the most important nutrients to enjoy a healthy digestive and intestinal system. In a very particular way, it is simply essential to add volume to the stool so that it can move and be evacuated without problems. On the other hand, we cannot fail to mention that many cuts of red meat contain high amounts of fat and iron, two nutrients that can also contribute to constipation. In addition, overeating a lot of red meat can be quite satiating and as a result results in less consumption of foods that are richer in fiber such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

