Why a free in-store bag of Taco Bell sauce sells for $ 25,000 on eBay



The high price of the sauce packet is due to a printing error.

Photo: Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets – often given out free at every branch – are selling at sky-high prices on eBay. For example, a 40-pack of hot sauce sells for $ 12.99.

Nevertheless, the highest priced envelope is one that costs $ 24,999.99. The reason for this high price is that the envelope is considered to be ‘rare’, as it has a printing error in which a colorless part appears.

In the eBay description of this item you can read:

“A rare case of a misprint that leaves a Taco Bell package without the sexy pun it usually comes with. Limited collectible, get yours here ”, as can be read on eBay.

Another vendor is asking $ 2,500 for six packages of Taco Bell Hot Sauce, as the package design is apparently limited edition. “The condition is ‘New’. Shipped with USPS First Class. Make your wildest dreams come true with these LIMITED Edition Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets, ”as reported in Eat This, Not That.

–You may also be interested: A new IRS change could make more couples eligible to receive the third stimulus check