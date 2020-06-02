They stand in long lines. Some are for oxygen or for a hospital bed. Others are to receive a plate of food. And there is also that of those who wait outside the morgue to receive the corpse of a relative.

They are the tails of despair for the inhabitants of Peru, the second Latin American country with the most infected people after Brazil, despite the fact that it was the first to declare a health emergency. He did this on March 16.

“They are going to die at home because we have no beds,” said Luis Runciman, a doctor from Iquitos, in northern Peru, in dialogue with BBC Mundo.

More than two months have passed since the quarantine began and, according to official data, they are more than 4,000 victims deadly and near of 140,000 infected.

“They forgot about health and now we pay the consequences,” says Ernesto Gozzer, a medical expert in health security at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia.

And that responsibility, he explains, does not have a single political color.

“It is that spending on health does not yield results in the short term. What someone starts, then someone else starts, “he tells the BBC world.

“Neither governments nor congressmen have understood the importance of health.”

“The autopilot”

Starting in the 2000s, the Peruvian economy took off strongly.

With highs and lows, the average economic growth in the country during the last two decades wasl 4.9%, a result far superior to that of the vast majority of Latin American countries.

First, there was a cycle driven by the high prices of raw materials in international markets, where Peru took advantage of its mining exports to make its way.

They were years of prosperity. In 2008, for example, the country’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeded 9% and in the corridors of international organizations there was talk of a rising star, kind of like a rising star.

Starting in 2014, with the drop in mining momentum and the price of commodities that affected the entire region, the Peruvian economy slowed down its growth rate, although it continued to stand out in relation to the rest of the Latin American countries.

And despite the political instability that has marked the South American country, Peru proudly displays its orderly fiscal accounts, with a low level of debt, controlled inflation, and a relatively orderly house.

That allowed him to advertise the largest fiscal stimulus package from the region when the pandemic broke out.

«Peru is a reliable country that has shown prudence. The problem is that he has neglected social aspects, “says Joaquín Rey, principal investigator of the economic consultancy Videnza, to the BBC Mundo.

Public spending on health, as a percentage of economic growth, has increased slightly in the last two decades, reaching 3.2% in 2017, the latest estimate from the World Health Organization and the World Bank.

“Governments have operated on autopilot economically, but health has lagged behind,” he says.

And he adds that the country has ample debt capacity to face this emergency, but “the neglect of decades cannot be traced in a few weeks.”

Nor does it help to face the crisis that three out of four workers are informal, that families live in overcrowded conditions and that many sectors of the country have partial access to drinking water.

“We swept away the problem and left it under the carpet”

According to Diego Macera, manager of the Peruvian Institute of Economy (IPE), although health spending has not increased much in relation to the country’s economic growth, it has expanded as a percentage of total public spending.

But the underlying issue, says the economist, has less to do with the amount of resources allocated to the health sector.

“It is not a silver problem, it is a management problem. A lot of money is lost due to inefficiency or corruption“Macera points out in a dialogue with BBC Mundo.

“We have seen a lot of neglect in the health system. We swept away the problem and left it under the carpet.

And those responsible for that negligence, he points out, have been Congress and the executive branch.

With the pandemic, he explains, a precariousness that dragged on for decades has become more evident.

In the middle of the matter, he explains, other problems are added, such as strong political pressures within the health system, with workers who do not want to relegate their share of power and resist changes.

“Carrying out a health reform has a high political cost“Macera adds, although under the current circumstances an opportunity could be opened to promote certain changes.

From his perspective, the solution of several of the health problems requires more political will than injection of resources.

Bottleneck

One of the challenges facing health in Peru is that the country is highly centralized, Manuel Mesones, an expert lawyer in public management and former secretary-general of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, tells the BBC Mundo.

A significant part of the public resources assigned to health are managed by regional and local governments, which are often not prepared to implement the changes that are required.

“Regional governments don’t have the capacity to manage the projects, “says Mesones, who during his experience in various positions within the public sector has detected that this is one of the biggest bottlenecks.

They assign a budget to these governments, he explains, but they execute only 60% of the resources.

In addition, “in some regions of Peru the efforts have been tainted by corruption,” he adds, explaining that in the end, the solution does not necessarily go through allocating more money.

An illusion?

With the ravages that the pandemic has caused in Peru, many wonder what lessons can be drawn from all this.

And although it is probably too soon to have a more complete picture of the situation, for the doctor Ernesto Gozzer this crisis has set off an alert.

“The country was carried away by the illusion that many problems would be solved with economic growth, thanks to the blasting effect, but we have seen that this is not the case ».

“Health was supposed to improve as economic growth increased, but that has not been the case,” says Gozzer.

And although many health indicators have improved, he adds, “there is still a long way to go because the system is still very uneven.”