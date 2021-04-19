Why a China Central Bank Official Said Bitcoin Has an Important Role in the Future

Compartir

For the first time, a Chinese government official has recognized the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo called these assets an important part of the future at the Boao Forum for Asia, according to a report by Colin Wu.

Bo said that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies should be considered alternative investments and revealed that China is studying regulatory policies for these assets. The officially cleared cryptocurrencies are not legal offerings and additional stablecoins will “require stricter supervision” to be widely adopted. Bo said:

Although this regulatory rule is the minimum regulatory rule, there are still regulatory rules. And it is necessary to ensure that speculation in such assets does not create serious financial risks. In other words, before we find out what regulatory rules are necessary, we will continue to maintain current measures and practices.

At the event, Bo was joined by the former governor of the Central Bank of China, Zhou Xiaochuan, and stressed that “finance”, cryptocurrencies and digital assets must serve the “real economy”. Later, Xiaochuan said that he has a “question” as to whether Bitcoin and digital currencies have “benefits” for the real economy.

China’s digital yuan, attack on Bitcoin and the dollar?

The Central Bank of China is developing its digital RMB or digital yuan. The institution is currently testing and developing the user interface, wallet, and other features of its central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China said the government does not intend to “replace the US dollar” or any other currency. Bo said that the CBDC has been designed to “facilitate trade and investment” and hopes that the market will “choose” the best way to do so.

As Dovey Wan, founding partner of Primitive Crypto, reported, digital currency and electronic payment (DCEP) is being tested in Shenzhen province. Their first integration could come from government fees, Wan said:

(…) First, some municipal payment and public economic activity will be adopted, then the commercial adoption. China is really good at rolling out new technology infrastructure, on a large scale, this will be no exception.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $ 55,776 with losses of 8.1% on the daily chart. On the weekly chart and on the monthly chart, BTC has losses of 7% and 3.7%, respectively.

BTC with moderate losses on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

China appears to have been affecting the price action of Bitcoin last day. Analyst Willy Woo said the BTC price drop was due to anticipation that miners will “go offline in China.”

#marketupdate, breaking down, post mortem. We just saw the biggest 1-day drop in the mining hash rate since November 2017. The hash rate on the network was essentially cut in half, causing chaos in the price of BTC as it collapsed. . pic.twitter.com/zzdgDikjXt – Willy Woo (@woonomic) April 18, 2021

Furthermore, the increase in selling pressure over the weekend was enough to trigger many sell-offs from “short-term speculators.” Hence, the volatility of BTC has been on the rise. Woo said that he is still optimistic in the long term.