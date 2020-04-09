The arrival of every mobile generation is usually surrounded by news of dubious origin that warn of its dangers, and 5G was not going to be less. As a result of this type of news, we have seen countries such as the United Kingdom in which 5G antennas have been burned after relating them to the spread of COVID-19.

Without going to assess the total safety of non-ionizing radio frequency waves, necessary to transmit all kinds of wireless signal such as those received by radios that have been in the home for decades, we will review how mobile phone networks work and why 5G is as harmless as 4G or DTT

If 5G was harmful, so was 4G or DTT

Although not visible, the radio waves come to be like the roads on which they will circulate, from the oldest vehicles (2G), even the most efficient and current (5G). These roads are always the same and are located on the same frequency from old UHF television to modern GPS. The only thing that changes is what is transported on them.

For example, in recent years, we have seen how DTT has been displaced from its lane twice to transport mobile telephony, initially releasing 800 MHz to make room for 4G, and now 700 MHz have been released to make room for 5G. That is to say, they not only use the same road but also circulate in the same lane.

The waves on which television circulated at some point are the same as those of 3G, 4G and 5G.

If we change the road and go up to the middle band, around 2 and 3 GHz, these frequencies are also the same as those used in all evolutions of mobile generations from 1G. So If the frequencies through which they circulate were a problem, it would have been so since the 80s that Moviline arrived in Spain.

If antenna power is the problem, 5G is the solution

When we talk about waves, we are talking about emission of non-ionizing radiation. The same type of radiation emitted by household appliances such as refrigerators, hair dryers, if we sleep with the radio under our pillows or the old tube televisions. Radiation capable of increasing the temperature but unable to break molecular bonds.

Keeping this radiation at bay is related to the power with which the antennas emit. And if the antennas are located further from the population, they will need to radiate with greater power, increasing the risk if any. Because, increasing the number of antennas emitting at lower power as proposed with 5G, minimizes radiation.

Although being a few centimeters from these antennas can be dangerous for health, intensity decreases exponentially as we move away and the electromagnetic field measurements show a 95% reduction in radiation at two meters distance.

As a guarantee, the regulations indicate that the antennas must be located on towers 30 meters high, while in buildings it is sufficient to place them on non-passable roofs at about 2 meters high since these antennas radiate at 160º and do not affect the lower houses. Measures with which it is achieved not reaching even 25% of the maximum allowed 100 meters around the antenna.

More antennas on the streets means reducing radiation in our hands

Nor should we forget that antennas are not the only radiation emitters. Our phones also emit radiation to establish the connection with the antenna, and the power of this radiation will also vary depending on the coverage that reaches us. In consecuense, the better coverage we have, the radiation from the smartphone will be reduced.

Having better coverage is reducing the radiation from the smartphone

If we take the antennas away from homes or store the mobile in places that prevent good coverage, we will only be causing our phone to be forced to increase power and emitted radiation. The only way to guarantee the minimum radiation will be by activating the airplane mode.

However, as a guarantee, the maximum power level with which the mobile can emit To limit the radiation absorbed by living tissue, at least 50 times below what has been proven safe. All phone manufacturers reflect the maximum radiation for each of their models, which is established by the SAR.