The introduction of the budget ceiling, the great hope for those of Woking

Brawn anticipates that in 2021 a good mid-grid team will achieve podiums

McLaren has insisted that it is not seen with opportunities to reach the leading teams before 2022, but the Covid-19 has changed the landscape. Even though the regulatory revolution won’t come until 2022, Ross Brawn promises that the budget ceiling will balance the grid and make podiums for mid-grid teams like McLaren more accessible.

The return to the top of McLaren passes without pause. Zak Brown noted earlier this year that he did not expect an immediate success from the regulatory change and that he looked more to 2022 and 2023 as years to fight big teams.

However, the Covid-19 has changed everything and will mean a delay in the arrival of that regulatory revolution that the mid-table teams ask for. The new rules will arrive in 2022. However, the Woking ones have two things to hold onto to think that 2021 may be a good year for them: first, changing engine to Mercedes, which will take place as early as 2021; Secondly, the budget ceiling entry also next year.

The latest statements by Formula 1 sports director Ross Brawn lead one to believe that 2021 may be McLaren’s year. Those from Woking were already the best of the rest in 2019 and this position is the passport for podiums when the budget ceiling more closely matches the situation next year.

“In the new agreement, the distribution of the prize money will be made more even, so especially the half-grid teams will be much better thanks to the part of the prize money they receive. It will be balanced in all the directions, “Brawn told Sky Sports.

“We are going to reduce the amount of money that can be spent on Formula 1 and we are going to improve the distribution of prize money, so a good mid-grid team should be able to get podiums and maybe a win and you should get a little profit, “adds Brawn.

McLaren perfectly matches the definition of “good mid-grid team”, in fact in 2019 he was already the best in the middle class.

