The possible return of Atlante to the First Division, to Liga MX, could be part of a plan put together by promoter Greg Taylor, who is said to be the hand that rocks the cradle behind the Colts.

The journalist Amir Ibrahim Mohamed, director of the newspaper “El Quintana Roo” revealed a few months ago blackberry conversations, where he noted the influence of Greg Taylor on the table of the Colts and the plan to appear in First.

“Through blackberry, I got some conversations from Greg Taylor with a person … There are three years of conversations. They talk a lot in code … When they name a technician they said intense, and when they talked about the president they said dad” …

According to Amir, Taylor bought Atlante and appointed his partner Mario Velarde as one of the managers, not to grow the team but to buy and sell players.

“Through these conversations you can see Atlante’s strategy. They bought that team to sell players between clubs. Before, it was done through the FIFA agent, Velarde … They acquire Atlante and take the hand to go up to the First Division” .

Taylor assures: “He is a discreet person. He changes the phone often, he is very careful. It is very difficult to verify what he does because he always uses second people. From 2014 to 2017 Taylor controlled 70 percent of sales in Mexican soccer. They bought players at a very cheap cost and they resold it at a high cost. They link technical directors there. They place technical directors and there they negotiate players, they get it cheaper. “

Because of those connections, it is that Atlante could be in First Division very soon. “Taylor has great influence with (Alejandro) Irraragorri (president of Orlegi Deportes, who administers Santos, who is said to have been the driving force behind the disappearance of Ascenso MX) and they have always sold Santos players to America …”. In this way, according to the Quintana Roo journalist, Atlante would soon reach the First Division.

