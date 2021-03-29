Whose hands are the strongest?

Compartir

Source: Adobe / sportpoint

Institutional investors are here, bringing with them billions of dollars and record bitcoin (BTC) prices. This is something the market had been waiting for years, but now that it has finally arrived, it potentially brings risks and benefits.

Could institutions be less ‘loyal’ to bitcoin than retail investors who are subscribed to the ‘HODL’ culture and mindset? Could the fact that they own millions or billions of bitcoins put the market at risk of a big crash if one or more of them dump their properties?

Well, analysts say the answer to both of these questions is: no, and not really. In fact, institutions are likely to have more stabilizing influence in the bitcoin market than retail merchants, many of whom used leveraged trading and cannot absorb declines to the same extent as large funds and corporations.

Institutions are in BTC long term

A recent investigation of JPMorgan It indicated that retail investors bought more bitcoins than institutions in the first quarter of 2021, in a ratio of 187,000 to 173,000. On the other hand, the fourth quarter of 2020 saw institutions buying around BTC 307,000, while retail traders bought ‘only’ BTC 205,000.

Looking at the bigger picture, the regulatory filing of Coinbase before the US Securities and Exchange Commission It revealed that the retail share of bitcoin purchases has fallen steadily over time, from 80% in the first quarter of 2018 to 36% in the fourth quarter of 2020. This indicates that institutions are buying up to a greater part of the bitcoin pie, a trend that can only continue and perhaps even accelerate in the future.

Trading volume and volatility of crypto assets

Source: Coinbase, sec.gov

Institutions are clearly here, but are they here for the long term, or could they be looking to maximize profits in the short term? Most commentators seem to lean towards the first option.

“Most institutions will be in it long term or HODL as it is not a simple process for them to get approvals to buy Bitcoin,” said Samson Mow, chief strategy officer at Blockstream .

As Ben Lilly, a crypto economist and partner at Jarvis Labs , the process by which an institution formally decides to invest in bitcoin is quite arduous. Very few will be willing or even able to just part with bitcoin on a whim.

“Once the stakeholders are educated and on board to get involved in bitcoin and / or crypto in some way, then there is the implementation process. This involves legal advice, corporate governance discussions, regulatory concerns and policy considerations, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Lilly added that an institution will need to address the questions of how to buy bitcoin, how to store it, what allocation to allocate to it, and how to reallocate its holdings over time.

“It’s not as simple as creating a Coinbase login and hitting the buy button with $ 100 million of dry powder. It requires contracts, outsourced algorithms and commercial offices, and even custodians, ”he said.

Given the lengthy nature of this process, institutions end up creating an investment timeline that is on the horizon of years, not weeks to months. As such, there are few short-term people about their bitcoin investments.

This assessment is likely to be reinforced by the current macroeconomic climate, which will likely endure beyond 2021.

“When interest rates are extremely low and inflation is expected to rise, these institutional investors are looking for a store of value, and bitcoin is growing in that role,” said Bendik Norheim Schei, head of research at Arcane Crypto .

Volatility and fear

With institutions increasing the price of bitcoin, the first quarter of 2021 has seen a new wave of retail investment, and this could continue in the coming months.

The number of new entrants to the #Bitcoin network is unprecedented. – glassnode (@glassnode)

For some analysts, a higher proportion of retail investors carries higher volatility risks.

“Retail traders can leverage up to 125 times on some exchanges and we have seen massive sell-offs during this bull market. These over-leveraged traders are certainly contributing to a more volatile market, ”said Norheim Schei.

That said, it is not certain what percentage of retailers use leverage, and other analysts think that a relative balance between retail and institutions would be a good thing.

“It is good that retail and institutional purchases are balanced or more skewed towards retail. Having large entities that have too much bitcoin increases the risk of re-mortgaging, which is bad for bitcoin and bad for the new financial system that is being built on top of Bitcoin, ”said Samson Mow.

The fear of remortgage, in which collateral on one debt is reused as collateral for another debt, is shared by Ben Lilly.

“What worries me is that remortgage is starting to take place off the blockchain. They are the non-transparent entities that sell or lend the same piece of warranty twice. This type of behavior is what leads to vulnerabilities, ”he said.

Increased stability

Most analysts agree that retail is just beginning to enter the current bull market. However, when looking at the longer term, institutions are likely to be the dominant presence in the bitcoin market.

“We are still in the beginning of large-scale institutional adoption of bitcoin, and institutions will continue to take a larger share of the total bitcoin market,” said Bendik Norheim Schei.

While he says institutions are largely driving the current halving cycle, Ben Lilly also expects retail investors to join later in the game.

“Once these institutions finish their hoarding, I would expect the final push to be retail in the form of retirement accounts, pension funds and mutual funds that allocate a percentage to bitcoin and crypto as a whole,” he said.

What this means is that since institutions occupy the majority of bitcoin holdings, the bitcoin market is likely to become more stable and less volatile in the future.

____

