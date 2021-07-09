Who’s who in the new Gossip Girl? From Blair Waldorf to Julien Calloway

Obie Bergmann as Dan Humphrey

Eli Brown as Obbie Bergmann.

Obie is Julien’s boyfriend and is haunted by the money his family has. He is not proud of it and seeks to do things that redeem him. Live as tortured as Dan Humphrey and see the luxury and excesses from afar, although you could have them It is the typical one that tells you that he is interested more in the soul than the appearance. He is interested in literature, culture and political movements, is the most woke, like Dan, but with money.

Zoya Lott – Jenny Humphrey

Whitney Peak is Zoya Lott.

The new Jenny. She is literally the outsider who comes to Constance to move the order imposed by Julien and his entourage. He does not come from a family of money, but enters the school thanks to a scholarship and has to work hard to maintain it or else he could not pay it. Like Jenny, she doesn’t live on the Upper East Side and arrives by transportation. The difference with Humphrey is that Zoya does not feel self-conscious or feel less about money. Nor does she aspire to be as rich as her peers. It is very simple.

Luna La and Monet de Haan – Penelope and Isabel

Zion Moreno (Luna La) and Savannah Lee Smith (Monet de Haan).

Interpreted by the Mexican Zion Moreno (Luna) and Savannah Lee Smith (Monet), they are the faithful followers of Julien. They help her to maintain her Instagram, to publish her posts, to do her makeup and they accompany her to all her events. As Penelope and Isabel followed Blair, the difference is that Luna and Monet are not manipulated by JulienInstead, they want to be with someone who is in control of Constance. They will do whatever it takes to maintain the establishment.