Who’s who in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Next Friday a new chapter of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be released on Disney + and if you still do not know its main characters, here we present them

Falcon / Sam Wilson

Created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan, the character first appeared in Marvel comics in Captain America # 117 in September 1969. Falcon in the MCU, is a former US Air Force paratrooper. turned Avenger, he was Steve Rogers’ right-hand man since his first appearance in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier follow Sam embroiled in an international conflict that is more personal than he could have ever imagined, his only chance to pass that test will be to team up with a 106-year-old guy who doesn’t like him at all: Bucky Barnes.

Anthony Mackie, who reprises his role as Sam / Falcon, was very pleased that he was offered the opportunity to delve into his character. “I feel like, with this series, we’ve been able to show audiences why Sam and Bucky are who they are and why they believe what they believe,” said the actor. “They have the opportunity to meet and delve into them as three-dimensional characters. They can see them as human beings. It’s funny because normally, in a movie, you only have two hours to tell the beginning, the middle and the end of a story. But here we have six episodes to tell where these characters have been, how they feel in the world they are in and where they are going once the series is over. “

Upon returning from Blip, Sam goes to live with his sister Sarah in Louisiana to help save the family business. It is complicated and has a hard time. “Sam became a hero for coming from where he came from. There he realized that the world was not fair, ”explains main screenwriter Malcolm Spellman. “He escaped and joined the army to save the world. But he worries that joining the army means he is fleeing problems at home; those problems seemed so insurmountable that it would be easier to save the world. “

But it is not the only thing he has in mind. The future of the shield and the role that Sam plays is not as clear as Steve Rogers had envisioned. Malcom Spellman scriptwriter of the series said about the character: “He is convinced that it can be argued that red, white and blue, the stars and stripes, are inherent to oppression.”

Mackie added: “Sam believes that the shield is a representation of the country we live in. The fact that a black man represents a country that does not represent him causes great confusion ”.

Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Captain America Comics No. 1 in March 1941. Barnes was Steve Rogers’ best friend and a WWII veteran who was brainwashed by Hydra to become the Soldier. Winter, a deadly and ruthless assassin who would stop at nothing to fulfill his assigned mission. As revealed in the Black Panther post-credits sequence, the Wakandians cured Bucky’s psychological problems, and then he teams up with the Avengers to fight heroically and ultimately defeat Thanos. But now that Bucky has returned to the real world, he must figure out how to become James Barnes again, and all that while facing the demons of his past.

Sebastian Stan plays the always-troublesome Bucky / Winter Soldier. “He’s trying to come to terms with his new life, but he’s pretty lost and has an identity crisis again,” says Stan. “He does everything he can to find his own way after Steve, after all those events. It seems like it’s the first time he’s been free to take care of himself, so to speak. But it is not easy.”

“How does this character fit into the world?” Stan continues. “What is your life like when you return to Brooklyn? Are you meeting new people? How do you behave in cafeterias? Are you dating someone? Thinking of starting another career? Are you going to therapy? All these questions gave us clues about the evolution of that character. A lot of fun and interesting things came out of this analysis. “

Co-executive producer Zoie Nagelhout adds that it’s the first time Bucky has consciously made an effort to take responsibility for his life, and that includes rectifying on some tough issues. “He’s working to free himself from the trauma of being the Winter Soldier,” says Nagelhout. “He thinks this is the way to find out what he really wants.”

However, Stan acknowledges that Bucky’s past is not going to go away. “This character is always going to have a darker side and I have always liked that. It makes it more interesting and complex, ”says Stan. “Will not go away. It is still deep inside him. But he is learning to cope a little better ”.

John Walker / Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

John Walker is one of the highest ranking soldiers in the US Army. He is a patriot, he is strong and he has good intentions. His entire being will be put to the test as he tries to team up with Sam and Bucky to protect the world from a new threat. Walker first appeared in Captain America No. 323 in November 1986 as Super patriot. It was later redesigned as a new incarnation of the Captain America and, just a few years later, as a US Agent.

Nate Moore executive producer of the series explains why they turned to Wyatt Russell to play this dedicated soldier. “Wyatt seemed like a good fit for us because in most of his previous jobs he had played loafers with long hair and beards. But he had a unique energy that Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes lack. It seemed important to us that John Walker differentiated himself from those two characters. “

Russell added that Walker’s journey is not without complications. “I tend to take on characters who need to make tough decisions,” says the actor. “I was attracted by their dichotomies. In addition, they have given me a certain margin to mold this character because it is the first time that he appears ”.

Sharon Carter / Agent 13

Sharon is a former SHIELD agent who ran away after violating the Sokovia Accords, she knows that if she set foot in America, she would be arrested. But the underground life has taken its toll on Sharon. She’s a bit sick of having to fend for herself since the events of “Captain America: Civil War.” But heroism runs through her veins and she becomes involved in Sam and Bucky’s global fight.

Emily VanCamp, returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sharon Carter, says the character has changed since we last saw her. “When we meet Sharon again, she’s in a pretty dark place,” says VanCamp. “The first time we see her she is quite furious. It’s tougher, it’s back from almost everything. She is a totally different version of the Sharon that we had seen in the movies. And exploring that trait is very interesting. “

Zoie Nagelhout adds: “We haven’t heard from Sharon since she volunteered to defend the Captain, Sam and Bucky. That is why we felt it was important to tell her story; It was necessary to know what he went through after throwing his career overboard to do what he believed was the right thing to do. She is that kind of person. “

Zemo

The Sokovia special forces officer who attacked the Avengers after losing his family in the Battle of Sokovia has been rotting in a German prison since we last saw him in “Captain America: Civil War.” But Zemo is about to face off again with a new ferocity.

“I fell in love with Zemo,” says director Kari Skogland. “He is a man who is fighting his desire for revenge. But his story is a dead end. When you try to do things right, everything goes wrong. So when we meet him, he’s paying for his crimes. He has lost everything. It is in a very depressing place. I couldn’t help feeling a certain sympathy for him. “

Daniel Brühl, who reprises the role of Zemo, feels the same about his character. “In ‘Civil War,’ I was fascinated that Zemo was a multi-layered villain,” says the actor. “He’s more than just a sinister bad guy. But there wasn’t much time to explore his different facets, so it’s been great to delve into this character. “

Zemo was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Marvel comics in Flashback: The Avengers # 4 in March 1964.

Karli Morgenthau

Karli Morgenthau in Falcon and the Winter Soldier appears to be based on Karl Morgenthau, better known in the comics as, No Banderea. But, it seems that Marvel Studios is tweaking Morgenthau’s story a bit for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

In the comics, Karl Morgenthau, created by writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Paul Neary in 1985, is the son of a wealthy diplomat. When his father dies in a riot, Karl becomes radicalized and decides that his father had pursued the goal of world peace and unity too passively. So Karl decides to spread the message of peace using violence.

Clearly, things are a bit different on the Disney + series. To begin with, Karl has become Karli. And we still don’t know much about its history. We know that she is an anarchist, seeking to restore the world as it was during the Blip. We also know that you are developing a reputation.

“You are becoming a legend,” says the man who offers shelter to Karli and her comrades. “I hear more and more people talking about freedom fighters who are backing down. They call you Robin Hood ”.

However, beyond that, we still don’t know much about Karli. We simply know that she is a wanted fugitive, considered armed and dangerous, and we know her cause, even Hoskins and Walker don’t know much about her. They haven’t even been able to track her down; they have simply controlled it by following up on the citizens who have helped it. Right now, it’s like a ghost.

It’s worth noting that, in the comics, it was eventually revealed that Morgenthau was part of the ULTIMATUM organization, which stands for Fully Integrated Mobile Army Liberated Underground To Unite Humanity. Sounds awfully similar to the Flag-Smashers goal, doesn’t it?

And so far the main characters in the plot of Falcon and the winter soldier