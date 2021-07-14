who’s who and what do they fight – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Three weeks after the dramatic comments from Britney Spears in court condemning the guardianship that has controlled his life for 13 years, a Los Angeles judge and others with legal power over the pop star will be at a hearing Wednesday to discuss the consequences.

Spears’ statements led to the resignation of her public defender, the resignation of a wealth management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a rain of accusations between his father and a professional curator who is guilty of the legal circumstances that, according to Spears, are “abusive” and must end.

Spears is not expected to speak again at this afternoon’s hearing, in which all parties will participate remotely, but she could intervene as she seeks to hire an attorney of her own choosing.

At the June 23 hearing, in his first public words in Court on this issue, Spears said she had been forced to take medication and use an intrauterine birth control device., that she was not allowed to marry her boyfriend and that she wanted to be the owner of her own money.

“I just want my life back”said Spears-

Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery: The Tutors

Jamie Spears refuses to leave the tutelage of the singer despite the fact that she has expressed her desire to control her money (Photo: AP)

He harshly criticized his father, who has had custody of his finances and also had more restrained reviews with Jodi Montgomery, the professional appointed by the court for the guardianship of his person, supervising personal decisions.

Jamie Spears said in a legal filing that the Court needs to investigate the allegations and Montgomery’s role, noting that her daughter’s personal life had been out of her control since she resigned as her guardian in 2019, a role she had held for 11 years. He objected to Montgomery’s request for money for security over recent death threats, saying he has suffered similar threats for years.

Montgomery denies Britney Spears was prevented from marrying or was forced to use a birth control device. She lashed out at James Spears, saying that Britney Spears has expressed no desire to replace her as she has her father.

Montgomery said she is committed to staying at work and is putting a plan of care to end the guardianship, something that, according to her, James Spears has expressed no desire to do. The American singer denounced having been forced to take medicine and put on a birth control device (Photo: . / Eduardo Munoz)

“Mr. Spears as guardian of the estate, and Mrs. Montgomery, as guardian of person, they should be working as a team to ensure that Ms. Spears’ best interests are served, that she finds her way to recovery and the termination of the guardianship, and live the best life possibleMontgomery said in his court appearance. “Instead, Mr. Spears has decided that it is time to start pointing fingers and attacking the media… Mr. Spears’s attack and his new ‘it wasn’t me’ strategy, after being his sole or co -conservative over 13 years, He leaves Ms. Montgomery no choice but to defend herself. “

Despite the fact that he has worked for nearly two years, Montgomery’s status is technically temporary. It seemed like she was on her way to being permanently named after recent events.

Samuel Ingham III and Bressemer Trust: The Retired

Britney Spears will continue to be represented at Wednesday’s hearing by the court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, who submitted documents last week saying she was resigning, as soon as she found a new advocate, what she said at the June hearing that she wanted.

The Bessemer Trust, a finance company that Spears sought to replace her father last year, but was only appointed to work alongside him, He also withdrew from guardianship last week saying that he did not want to enter into a legal settlement that his client did not want.

Source: Infobae