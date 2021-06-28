Who’s Thomas Jacobs on Katie Thurston’s Season of ‘Bachelorette’?

We’re deep in Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette now, and it’s pretty clear who producers have cast as the season’s villain. His name? Thomas Jacobs, and according to our Bachelorette tea-spilling extraordinaire — that’d be Reality Steve, duh — he’s not particularly well-liked by the dudes in the house (um, pretty sure Karl made that much clear).

In Steve’s words, “Thomas Jacobs is an early season ‘villain.’ Basically, he’s the guy that ruffles some feathers early on with the other guys. ” Per Steve, Thomas appears to be “an early favorite, that quickly wears out his welcome with some of the others,” which we’ve definitely seen onscreen thus far! That being said, it is 100 percent time to investigate Thomas to see what his ~ origin story ~ is. Buckle up!

He’s a California native

I guess that Zillow is the new diary, because Thomas fully gave his entire life story in his official bio. According to said bio, he is from San Diego, California, and went to the University of San Diego, where he played collegiate basketball. Thomas also revealed that he’s a military kid, which leads us to his career choice.

He sells real estate

And is damn good at it too! Thomas is among the top three percent of all real estate agents in his area, which has allowed him to be a part of the San Diego Association of Realtors, Circle of Excellence, every year since 2016.

Thomas credits his success “to his upbringing in a military household and life-long love of competing in athletics. These molded his principles of discipline, integrity and an unrivaled work ethic that directly bring value to his clients through his passion to work above and beyond, around the clock to satisfy any specific needs regarding your real estate journey. “

He’s passionate about doggos

I mean, aren’t we all, but Thomas is extra passionate and devotes time to the San Diego Humane Society. He also has two rescue pups!

You can say he has a type!

Thomas’s Bachelorette bio paints a pretty clear picture about what he wants in a woman: Someone who can eat and someone who is a go-getter! It says:

“Ambition and thoughtfulness are two major turn-ons for Thomas, and he would love someone to stand by his side as he becomes more involved in his local community. She also must have a healthy appetite because Thomas’s love language is food — he loves to show romance by bringing his loved ones their favorite dish, and one of his favorite ways to show someone his beloved city of San Diego is through his meticulously curated tour of the best burritos, burgers and brunch the city has to offer. Above all, Thomas is done looking for just a good time and is ready to find the one to last a lifetime. “

WARNING !! You are officially entering the spoiler zone of this post, so if you don’t want to be spoiled about what happens on Katie’s season of The Bachelorette, look away!

Thomas is heading to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Guess Thomas’s villainous ways caused him to get the boot from Katie’s season, because according to Reality Steve, he’s one of the contestants heading to Bachelor in Paradise season 7. Fingers crossed that he stirs up some drama on the beaches on Mexico!

Annnnnnd that’s really all we know about Thomas. Be on high alert for his antics this season, which will hopefully provide us with some hilarious Bachelorette clips. Can’t wait to see what happens next for this dude ….

