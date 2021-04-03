Who’s the Next Bachelorette: Theories, Top Contenders, Spoilers

Matt James’s season of The Bachelor is almost over and the poor souls at ABC are making plans to film The Bachelorette. Production is set to begin this month. The only thing missing? Still current Bachelorette, lolz.

ABC will likely announce their leading lady during the “After the Final Rose” special or on Good Morning America. Either way, they need to pick someone soon and are definitely already deeeeep in the casting process.

Although there’s no official-official word yet about who our next Bachelorette is, Reality Steve dropped a majorly compelling spoiler … and then said ABC changed course. Are you ready to see it for yourself? ARE YOU SURE ?? I’m serious about the spoilers thing — there are a bunch of them coming straight at you, so consider yourself warned 😈.

So, yeah, Mr. Steve said the Bachelorette was going to be Katie Thurston. Bachelor Nation is OBSESSED with Katie thanks to her zero tolerance policy for drama and her empathy for others. Still, Katie doesn’t make it * that * far in Matt’s season, and ABC has only ever cast one person who placed outside the top 4 (Hannah Brown).

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It sounded like all was well, but then Reality Steve dropped this bombshell:

“Katie was originally going to be the Bachelorette, and once the shit hit the fan with the franchise the last couple weeks, the course of action changed, and they are now in discussions on who to go with. All I’ve heard is it won’t be Katie now. “

He is, of course, referring to the Chris Harrison and Rachael Kirkconnell racism controversy, which you can read about right this way.

But! After Katie was reportedly out of the running, Reality Steve said that production changed its mind again and Katie actually is the Bachelorette after all !!! “The more things change, the more they stay the same. The original spoiler I reported seems to be correct. Katie Thurston is set to be announced as the“ Bachelorette ”in the coming days,” Steve reported.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you’re sitting there upset because you were rooting for someone else, fear not. In a highly unusual move, The Bachelorette has cast another lead too … who will get her own season once Katie’s wraps. According to Reality Steve, Michelle Young will take up the Bachelorette mantle once Katie’s off living her happily ever after. Talk about a roller coaster off-season!

While people thought Katie was out of the running for the lead, fans went wild with a bunch of theories on who should be lead of The Bachelorette’s upcoming season. The other names floating around the ether included Kelley Flanagan, Abigail Heringer, Bri Springs, and (very appropriately) fellow future Bachelorette Michelle Young. Let’s examine all the theories juuust in case producers change their minds again.

Giphy

Michelle Young

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Reality Steve reports that Michelle Young is Matt’s runner-up, which makes her an obvious candidate for the next Bachelorette. Fans love Michelle and will be even more invested in her journey by the time the season finale drops, so the fact that she’s teed up for a future season of The Bachelorette is great news.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kelley flanagan

Kelley reportedly wasn’t chosen this time around, but she is a natural fit for Bachelorette. Fans liked her no-f * cks-given attitude on The Bachelor, and she’s managed to stay in the spotlight post-show — meaning there’s built-in audience interest. And more importantly, she hinted that she’s down!

Instagram

And then there’s the fact that Entertainment Tonight reporter Lauren Zima wrote THIS on one of Kelley’s recent posts:

Instagram

Ahem, considering that Lauren also happens to be Chris Harrison’s girlfriend, feel free to read all the way into that ^. The one caveat? Kelley was just spotted looking very back together with her ex-boyfriend Peter Weber. If they reunite, she obviously won’t be the Bachelorette anytime soon.

Abigail heringer

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Abigail Heringer was eliminated from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. It’s not uncommon for producers to pick someone from The Bachelor’s finalists, and Abigail is already a huge favorite among fans, so she’s definitely a contender for a future season:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Bri springs

Kay so, (a) fans love Bri Springs:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And (b) she’s in Matt’s top three — which is a super sweet spot for Bachelorette. Historically, the Bachelor’s third runner-up has a good chance at taking the spotlight (Rachel Lindsay, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Andi Dorfman all came in third), so there’s literally no way Bri wasn’t considered.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Of course, all this speculation seems moot now that Reality Steve has given intel on Katie and Michelle, but since ABC clearly struggled to make a concrete decision, we’ll be updating this story once the next Bachelorette is 100 percent officially confirmed!

You love all the deets on The Bachelor. So do we. Let’s overanalyze them together. ✔️

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io