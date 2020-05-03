Parts of the world are starting to move out of the Covid-19 pandemic and cautiously resume something like normal life, but the new coronavirus will pose a significant risk until vaccines are developed, the WHO’s leading emergency specialist said on Sunday.

Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program, said that while many countries are still in the eye of the hurricane, others are beginning to show that it is possible to contain the disease to some extent.

“In that sense, there is hope,” Ryan told . in an online interview since Geneva.

“At the global level, the situation is still very, very serious, but the pattern of the disease and the trajectory of the virus is very different in different parts of the world today,” he said.

“What we are learning is that it is possible to keep this disease under control and it is possible to start resuming a normal economic and social life, with a new way of doing this with extreme care and vigilance.”

However, some countries in Africa and Central and South America are still seeing an “upward trajectory of cases” and although that may not seem like a problem yet, the availability of tests remains an issue, Ryan added.

More than 3.44 million people were infected with the new coronavirus globally and 243,015 died, according to the . count on Sunday.

Infections have been reported in 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December.

“We are in the middle of fighting for our lives – all of us, around the world,” said Ryan. “There will be a big and significant risk until we reach a point where we have a safe and effective vaccine available to everyone.”

Ryan said that some countries, including China, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand and others, have achieved what he described as “a stable state” in relation to the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Europe and North America are beginning to emerge from “very intense epidemics” of the disease and are now trying to find a safe way out of severe restrictions on economic and social activities imposed in recent months, he said.

After months of severe blockade, people in Italy and Spain began to enjoy a little more freedom on Sunday. Israel opened some schools, while South Korea said it would further relax the rules of social detachment from May 6, allowing for a gradual reopening of business.

Ryan said that this shows “not that the virus can be absolutely defeated, but that we can get to the point where we have enough control over the virus so that our social and economic lives can start over.”

He reiterated, however, that any government that seeks to relax restrictions should do so with extreme caution.

