Who’s Michelle Young, Bachelorette and Matt James Season Finalist?

The Bachelor may be officially over, but we need to talk about one contestant: Michelle Young. Despite joining Matt James’s season pretty late, Michelle made an amazing impression and became a finalist — and now she’s going to be The Bachelorette! Michelle will be the lead of the franchise eleven fellow Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s season wraps.

Because she is still pretty new to the public eye, there’s not an avalanche of intel out there about Michelle, but we did some digging anyway due to being professional detectives. 🕵️‍♀️ Let’s get to it.

She Literally * Just * Got Instagram

Michelle’s handle is @ michelle.young.1, and her very first post is from April 2020:

Since then, she’s posted fewer than 20 times total:

She Lives in Minneapolis

We know this because of the location tag on her third Insta — but honestly, she could have just been there on a trip, whomst knows.

She’s an Elementary School Teacher

Matt James even got to meet her students during hometowns, which is the sweetest. I mean, look how cute this is:

She’s a Talented Athlete

Michelle played Division I basketball at Bradley University, so yeah, she’s athletic as hell. She’s also the 13th highest scorer in her college’s history (!!), which is an amazing accomplishment.

She Already Knows She Wants 3 Kids

Specific! Michelle’s got a game plan when it comes to family. While she was still a contestant on Matt James’s season, she told him about her desire to have exactly three kids one day.

And, Of Course, She’s Going to Be the Bachelorette!

Michelle will be the season 18 lead of The Bachelorette! ABC announced the news on “After the Final Rose” alongside Katie Thurston becoming the season 17 lead.

As you may know, the production team was undecided about who they wanted to be season 17’s Bachelorette before going with Katie. That might have been because Michelle was one of the contenders for the spot, but there was a conflict, which Reality Steve explained in a spoiler article:

“I’m sure some are asking, ‘If they wanted Michelle, why didn’t they just give her the season about to be filmed? Why have Katie as the Bachelorette up first? ‘” “The reason is that Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks (meaning she’d miss most of the remainder of her school year), hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school. That’s the ‘twist’ or ‘curveball’ you’ll see announced on the ‘ATFR’ on Monday. ”

